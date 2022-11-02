How Is Vinny Guadagnino Still on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Pro Koko Iwasaki Explains

Vinny Guadagnino is getting a lot of flack from Dancing with the Stars viewers and his partner Koko Iwasaki won’t stand for it. The professional ballroom dancer took to her Instagram Stories after the Halloween Night episode of DWTS Season 31 to clarify why her partner is still in the competition. Find out what Iwasaki had to say about the Jersey Shore star.

‘DWTS’ Halloween Night sparks outrage among some fans

After Jordin Sparks got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 31 on Halloween Night, some fans are convinced the show’s voting process is rigged. The four judges score each competitor, but fan votes also count toward their place in the competition. That’s what some viewers think is helping Guadagnino get by.

Here’s what Guadagnino’s scores have looked like throughout the season:

Week 1 — 17/40

Week 2 — 27/40

Week 3 — 23/40

Week 4 — 29/40

Week 5 — 60/80

Week 6 — 36/50

Week 7 — 63/80

In the past, celebrities with big followings have been pushed through the competition regardless of their ability in the ballroom. Some think Guadagnino’s popularity is the only reason he’s still in the competition. Others, like his partner, know it’s because of his hard work.

Why is Vinny still on ‘DWTS’? Koko Iwasaki explains

After being in the bottom two last week, Guadagnino managed to escape the risk of elimination during Halloween Night. Instead, Sparks and Heidi D’Amelio were in the bottom two. The judges ultimately voted to save D’Amelio.

“Listen, on a personal level, I like Vinny as much as the next guy,” said one Reddit user. “But how — HOW has he consistently been at the bottom and keeps escaping the final two?”

Guadagnino has improved over the last seven weeks, but in this viewer’s opinion, the Jersey Shore star is still “LEAGUES below the other dancers’ skill level at this point.” On Nov. 1, Guadagnino’s pro partner took to Instagram to defend him. “Really proud of Vinny last night and what he was able to conquer on that dance floor,” she wrote.

“Nobody knows our process. Nobody knows the ins and outs of what Vinny goes through mentally, physically, and emotionally the way I do. From rehearsals to the stage, nobody knows [a] celebrity’s capabilities like [a] pro does. And as Vinny’s pro and coach, I have a purpose and reasoning behind everything.” Koko Iwasaki, Instagram Stories

Iwasaki concluded by thanking those fans who are supporting them and voting for them. “And for the others in my DMs trying to tell me how to do my job, respectfully [peace],” she added. “My only focus right now is Vinny and getting him to look and feel his best every single week. Much love.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast supports Vinny Guadagnino on his’ Dancing with the Stars’ journey

From the beginning, the Chippendales performer has felt the love from his Jersey Shore family. Two of his roommates, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, competed on Dancing with the Stars in the past. Sorrentino even appeared in the ballroom earlier this season with Pauly DelVecchio to show support for their co-star.

Other stars like Polizzi are showing their support online. “So proud of @VINNYGUADAGNINO!” she tweeted Monday night. “This is beyond the hardest week so far with more than once dance and a group dance! You are crushing it! Be proud and everyone vote!”

See Guadagnino perform in next week’s 90’s Night. Watch Dancing with the Stars exclusively on Disney+.