How Many Episodes Are in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3?

Emily in Paris fans, it’s almost time to say bonjour to season 3. Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper, the American expat that people love to hate, in a new batch of episodes on Netflix at the end of December. But exactly how many episodes can fans expect from Emily in Paris Season 3? Here’s everything to know.

Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 6 | Netflix

When is ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3?

Emily in Paris Season 3 has a release date of Wednesday, Dec. 21, so many fans can enjoy the show around the holiday break. Netflix typically releases episodes around 12 a.m. PT — or 3 a.m. for east coast viewers. All episodes will drop at once. It could be a late night for those who want to watch the season as soon as it’s available!

A guide to the new season’s episodes

Emily in Paris Season 3 will have 10 episodes in total, just like seasons 1 and 2. Each episode of the Darren Star romantic comedy will be about 30 minutes long. Fans can get an idea of what to expect from the episode titles:

Emily in Paris Season 3 Episode 1: “J’ai Deux Amours (I Have Two Lovers)”

Episode 2: “What’s It All About…”

Episode 3: “Coo D’état”

Episode 4: “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper”

Episode 5: “Ooo La La Liste”

Episode 6: “Ex-En-Provence”

Episode 7: “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days”

Episode 8: “Fashion Victim”

Episode 9: “Love Is in the Air”

Episode 10: “Charade”

There are only 10 episodes, but it will feel like 15, according to Lily Collins herself. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collins said the finale is so big that it “feels like five episodes in one.”

“I will say that the last episode leaves you on another cliffhanger,” Collins shared, recalling the big cliffhanger that left Emily with a huge decision to make at the end of season 2.

How to watch the new ‘Emily in Paris’ episodes

emily in paris season 3 arrives Dec. 21, only on netflix! pic.twitter.com/IatYv9DzVC — Golden (@netflixgolden) December 6, 2022

Fans will need a Netflix subscription to check out the newest episodes of Emily in Paris. The streaming service has four plans ranging from $6.99 per month for ad-supported viewing to $19.99 per month for a premium, ad-free experience.

In Emily in Paris Season 3, Emily must decide whether she wants to remain in Paris to work for Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) or move back home to Chicago to continue working with Madeline (Kate Walsh). Of course, that will also mean making some decisions about her relationships. Netflix’s synopsis reads:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

