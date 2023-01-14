How Many Episodes Will ‘The Last of Us’ Be on HBO Max? Here’s the Full Release Schedule

Critics are already calling The Last of Us one of the best video game adaptations ever. The highly-anticipated series finally arrives on HBO and HBO Max this weekend, and early reviews have gotten fans even more hype. The Last of Us isn’t one to miss; here’s everything you need to know about new episodes and their release dates.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in ‘The Last of Us’ | Liane Hentscher/HBO

How many episodes is ‘The Last of Us’?

The Last of Us is based on Naughty Dog’s 2013 video game of the same name. It takes place two decades after a mutated fungus outbreak infected much of the world’s population, turning people into cannibalistic and hostile creatures. In the year 2033, a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) must get a teenage girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone and across the post-apocalyptic U.S.

Season 1 of The Last of Us will have nine episodes in total. At the time of this writing, the episode titles have yet to be confirmed. Rumors circulated last month about an episode called “Cordyceps Ordo Seclorum,” but series co-creator Craig Mazin said that was incorrect. The premiere is reportedly titled “When You’re Lost in the Darkness,” which Mazin did not confirm or deny.

‘The Last of Us’ release schedule features new episodes every Sunday

Survival is everything. #TheLastOfUs premieres Sunday at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/O9mVPAFc4h — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 11, 2023

The Last of Us will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. for fans on the west coast. It will air on HBO and HBO Max, bringing a new episode at the same time every week. The season 1 finale is currently slated to air on March 12. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 2: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3: Sunday, Jan. 29, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Fans will need an HBO Max subscription to watch on the streaming service. An ad-supported plan is available for $9.99 per month, while going ad-free costs $14.99 per month.

Will there be a second season of ‘The Last of Us’?

HBO and HBO Max have not yet renewed The Last of Us for season 2. However, the positive reception from critics could be a sign of good news to come. Additionally, Mazin and co-creator Neil Druckmann have talked about continuing the story by adapting the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II. The creators told The Hollywood Reporter they want to be careful about sticking to the source material.

“I don’t have any interest in a spinning-plates-go-on-forever show,” Mazin said. “When it becomes a perpetual motion machine, it just can’t help but get kind of … stupid. Endings mean everything to me.”

The Last of Us premieres on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.