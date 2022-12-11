How Many Episodes are In ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17?

Season 17 of Sister Wives has been the show’s most successful thus far. At the very least, it’s been the most interesting and brought the most drama. While fans have watched the unraveling of Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage since Sept. 11, the season has to end at some point. So, how many episodes will season 17 have before it concludes? TLC hasn’t given a definitive answer, but there are some clues.

What will happen next on ‘Sister Wives’?

Season 17 of Sister Wives has offered one bombshell after another, and the upcoming episode doesn’t appear to be any different. On Dec. 11, fans of the famed series will tune in for another episode exploring Kody Brown’s crumbling marriages.

According to the episode description provided by TLC, Kody and Janelle will continue to battle it out over the tatters of their relationship and their children. While the episode title, “Which Wife is Next?,” certainly suggests another one of Kody’s marriages will disintegrate before the season ends, we aren’t entirely sure it will happen in episode 14, especially if there are additional episodes to come.

‘Sister Wives’ isn’t on the TV schedule for Dec. 25

While Sister Wives traditionally sits in the Sunday at 10 pm time slot, a new episode will not be airing on Christmas Day. According to TLC’s schedule, a special episode of Dr. Pimple Popper will air in the timeslot instead. That doesn’t signal the end of the season, though. The Dr. Pimple Popper special is a holiday-themed episode.

The schedule suggests the Brown family will be back the following week, and an episode will also air on Jan. 8, although episode synopsizes are not yet available for those episodes. After that, things get less clear. On Jan. 15 and Jan. 22, the 10 pm timeslot is left suspiciously empty on the schedule. TLC may be reserving those timeslots for the famed, season-ending Sister Wives tell-all episodes.

So how many episodes will be in ‘Sister Wives’ season 17?

While TLC hasn’t offered a definitive answer, it seems safe to assume the season will have roughly 16 episodes before the tell-all episodes air. While there have been several seasons that were shorter, there have also been a few that were a bit longer.

Season 12 aired in 2018 and was one of the longest seasons of the famed reality TV series. It included 20 episodes but lacked the tell-all specials that fans have come to know and love. Last season, season 16, was particularly short. Just 10 episodes of the show aired before fans were treated to a three-part tell-all special. It was the first tell-all special in several years, and fans are hopeful they have returned for good.