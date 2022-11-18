How Many Episodes of ‘The Santa Clauses’ Will There Be?

‘Tis the season for holiday content on Disney+, and The Santa Clauses has dropped its first two episodes on the platform. An extension of The Santa Clause movies, the new series brings viewers back to the North Pole — this time, in the hopes of finding a replacement for Tim Allen’s Santa. The initial chapters establish his reasons for retiring and introduce a potential successor. But how many episodes can fans expect from the miniseries?

‘The Santa Clauses’ episode count

Tim Allen in ‘The Santa Clauses’ | James Clark/Disney

There will be six episodes of The Santa Clauses in total, each spanning a little over 30 minutes — so, fans of this world will get to spend a decent amount of time in it this holiday season.

The new show debuted on Nov. 16, so Disney+ has already dropped its two-episode premiere. And with the streamer promoting The Santa Clauses as a limited series, there probably won’t be another outing. That leaves four episodes to wrap things up. When do they come out?

‘The Santa Clauses’ release schedule

New episodes of The Santa Clauses debut every Wednesday on Disney+, with the first two chapters premiering on Nov. 16. The remainder will drop weekly, taking viewers right through the holiday season. The finale arrives a little more than a week before Christmas — meaning the whole show will be available to binge for the holiday itself!

Find the full release schedule for The Santa Clauses listed below:

Episode 1: “Good to Ho” – Nov. 16

Episode 2: “The Secessus Clause” – Nov. 16

Episode 3: “Into the Wobbly Wood” – Nov. 23

Episode 4: “The Shoes off the Bed Clause” – Nov. 30

Episode 5 – Dec. 7

Episode 6: Finale – Dec. 14

Titles for the final two episodes will be revealed when Disney+ releases its December programming. Check back here for updates about those installments.

In the meantime, what else do we know about The Santa Clauses?

‘The Santa Clauses’ cast and plot

Now that we know how many episodes to expect from The Santa Clauses on Disney+, let’s dig into what we know about the series so far. Its premise revolves around Tim Allen’s Santa finding someone to replace him. Unlike his predecessor, he plans to retire of his own accord. However, that means getting someone to fill his shoes — no easy task, all things considered.

Read Disney’s full synopsis for The Santa Clauses below:

“Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

Allen’s return as Scott Calvin is a highlight of The Santa Clause sequel series, but he’s not the only exciting star to sign on. Elizabeth Mitchell returns as Carol/Mrs. Clause, and Harold & Kumar‘s Kal Penn looks to become Allen’s successor.

Per Disney+, here’s the main cast of The Santa Clauses:

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi

Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra

Austin Kane as Cal

Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi

Devin Bright as Noel

Matilda Lawler as Betty

It’ll be fun to see this actors bounce off of one another over the next few weeks as The Santa Clauses gets us into the holiday spirit.

New episodes of The Santa Clauses stream every Wednesday on Disney+.

