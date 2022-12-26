How Many Grammy Awards Tammy Wynette Won Throughout Her Career

In country music, Tammy Wynette is one of the most famous singer-songwriters. Throughout her career, Wynette received multiple Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. Out of Wynette’s 16 Grammy nominations, she won two times.

Tammy Wynette | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Tammy Wynette won a Grammy Award for ‘I Don’t Wanna Play House’

Wynette won her first Grammy at the 10th Annual Grammy Awards which took place in 1968. At the award show, Wynette received two nominations.

Wynette was nominated for Best Country & Western Performance Duet, Trio Or Group (Vocal Or Instrumental) for the song “My Elusive Dreams.”

The singer was also nominated for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Female for the song “I Don’t Wanna Play House.”

While Wynette lost in the Best Country & Western Performance Duet, Trio Or Group (Vocal Or Instrumental) category, she took home the award for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Female.

With this, Wynette won a Grammy Award the first year she was ever nominated at the award show.

The singer won her second Grammy Award for ‘Stand by Your Man’

Wynette’s next win at the Grammy Awards took place in 1970 at the 12th Annual Grammy Awards. Like the 1968 Grammy Awards, Wynette was nominated in two categories.

At the 1970 Grammy Awards, Wynette received a nomination for Best Country Song for “Stand by Your Man.” Shel Silverstein ended up winning the award for the song “A Boy Named Sue,” which was performed by Johnny Cash.

Wynette earned another nomination with “Stand by Your Man” in the Best Country Vocal Performance, Female category. While she lost the Best Country Song category, she won Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

This earned Wynette her second and final award at the Grammy Awards.

Tammy Wynette was nominated for 16 Grammy Awards

While she won two Grammy Awards in the country music categories, Wynette earned a total of 16 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

At the 11th Annual Grammy Awards in 1969, Wynette was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for her song “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.” In 1971, she was nominated in the same category for the song “Run Woman, Run.”

The next year, she received a nomination in the same category for the song “Good Lovin’.” At the 15th Annual Grammy Awards, Wynette was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for the song “My Man” and Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group for the song “Take Me.”

In 1974, she was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for “Kids Say The Darnest Things” and Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group for “We’re Gonna Hold On” at the 16th Annual Grammy Awards.

The following year, she was once again nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for the song “Woman To Woman.”

At the 19th Annual Grammy Awards in 1977, Wynette was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own” and Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group for “Golden Ring.”

Wynette then received a nomination for Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group for the song “Near You” at the 20th Annual Grammy Awards.

Her final nomination at the Grammy Awards was for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for the song “Silver Threads And Golden Needles” at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards.