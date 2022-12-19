How Many Kids Does ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Have?

For over 40 years, Melody Thomas Scott has graced the screen as Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless. Viewers are familiar with Nikki’s family, but not many might know about Scott’s real-life one. Read on below to learn more about how many kids Scott has.

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Nikki Newman has biological children and stepchildren on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many characters in soap operas, Nikki is connected to numerous people in Genoa City. She has two children with her current husband, Victor Newman. They are Nick Newman and Victoria Newman. Nikki also has a son, Dylan McAvoy, with her childhood friend Paul Williams.

Additionally, Nikki has two stepchildren from Victor’s other relationships: Abby Newman and Adam Newman. Most of Nikki’s children have kids themselves, so Nikki is also a grandmother to several young characters on the show.

How many kids does Melody Thomas Scott have in real life?

My beautiful daughter, Alex, joined in the fun at my 40th anniversary celebration! pic.twitter.com/ZuzngLQaA4 — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 26, 2019

Scott has been married three times, though her first two marriages reportedly lasted for just several months. She is currently married to Edward J. Scott, who was the executive producer of Y&R from 1987 to 2001. They got married in 1985 and have been together ever since.

According to Amomama, Scott and her husband have three children: Jennifer, Alexandra, and Elizabeth. Alexandra is Scott’s daughter with the late Y&R makeup artist Carlos Yeaggy, whom Scott had a brief relationship with before meeting Edward.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is Edward’s daughter from a previous marriage. Like Nikki Newman, Scott is also a grandmother. She has five grandchildren.

Melody Thomas Scott says being a mother helped her heal from years of abuse

The Young and the Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Says Motherhood Helped Her Heal After Surviving Childhood Abuse​ https://t.co/ipAil9ORmp — People (@people) August 5, 2020

Although Scott seems to have a happy family now, her childhood was far from perfect. In her 2020 memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, the actor detailed her traumatic upbringing in Los Angeles.

She was born to a teen mother and raised by an abusive grandmother. According to Scott, she did not receive much love growing up. She also experienced sexual abuse while trying to become a child actor. Fortunately, Scott has been working to understand and heal from her childhood.

She shared that regular meditation and therapy help. Additionally, being a mother has also been a big part of Scott’s healing process. “It gave me an opportunity to raise a child in a way that I was not raised,” Scott told People of her parenthood experience. “That became very important to me.” She added,

“There was a chance to correct so much that went wrong when I was a child. I intentionally chose the exact opposite of the decisions that were made for me. Now to watch them grow into beautiful women, with their own children I am so proud and happy.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.