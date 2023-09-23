How Many Minor Children Live With Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Now That They Have Relinquished Custody of Their Nephew

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have just four children under 18 living in their house now that they've given up custody of Michelle's Nephew, Tyler Hutchins. Still, the couple's minor children aren't the only ones living on the family compound.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are the parents of 19 children and were the legal guardians of one additional child. There has apparently been a change in the family dynamic. According to several reports, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who were granted permanent guardianship of Michelle’s nephew, Tyler Hutchins, in 2016, have agreed to give up custody. So, how many minor children still live at the Duggar family compound?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar agree to transfer custody of Tyler Hutchins to his grandparents

The Duggar family has agreed to give up control over Tyler Hutchins, Michelle Duggar’s nephew. According to court documents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have agreed to transfer custody of 15-year-old Tyler to his maternal grandparents, Carolyn and John Martin Hutchins. While the legal documents are still pending, it looks like Tyler actually returned to his grandparents’ home this summer.

Tyler Hutchins was placed with the Duggar family in 2016 after his grandmother suffered a medical emergency and could no longer care for him. Permanent guardianship of Tyler was transferred to Jim Bob and Michelle later that year. Before living with Jim Bob and Michelle, Tyler lived with Carolyn and John Martin Hutchins, his maternal grandmother and grandfather. There is no word on why guardianship was transferred back to Carolyn and John Martin, but the timing is interesting.

According to court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Tyler was moved to his grandparents’ home in June 2023, just days after an Amazon docuseries about the Duggars and their “cult-like” Christian ministry was released. While Jim Bob and Michelle are deeply enmeshed in the IBLP and its ideology, the rest of Michelle’s family doesn’t appear to be associated with the ministry. The Duggars did not object to the change in guardianship. According to documents, neither did Tyler’s biological mother, Rachel Hutchins.

How many minor children live with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in 2023?

Now that Tyler has moved to his grandparents’ home, the Duggar family compound is a little quieter, but not by much. There are still several minor children who live with Jim Bob and Michelle. In 2023, the couple still has four children under 18. Johannah Duggar, born in 2005, will turn 18 in October. She is the oldest of the “younger girls.” Jennifer Duggar joined the family almost two years later. She turned 16 in August.

The Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jim Bob and Michelle’s second youngest daughter, Jordyn-Grace Duggar, was born in December 2008. She is coming up on her 15th birthday. Finally, the family’s youngest child, Josie Duggar, will turn 14 in December. Josie’s premature birth and journey in the NICU were heavily featured on 19 Kids and Counting.

Several adult children also remain on the Duggar family property

While Jim Bob and Michelle have just a handful of minor children left at home, they aren’t in danger of having an empty nest soon. Several of the couple’s adult children still live on the property, even if they aren’t living inside the family’s main, 7,000-square-foot abode.

Jason, James, and Jackson Duggar are all over 18 but have yet to leave the family’s Springdale compound. Jason, 23, appears to live in a treehouse just steps from his parents’ home. James, 22, posted a YouTube video that showed him waking up inside a converted warehouse on the family’s property. Jackson, who turned 19 in May, is completely absent on social media but appeared to still reside with Jim Bob and Michelle at last check.

Jana Duggar in a photo taken during a filming of ‘Extra’ in 2014 | D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jana Duggar still resides on the property. Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest daughter is still single at 33. She seems to live in a tiny home close to the entrance to “the big house.” Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, appear to be living in a cabin that the couple moved onto Jim Bob and Michelle’s property when they married in 2017. Despite their family growing quickly, the couple still resides in their starter home. They have been making some moves, though. According to property records, Joseph and Kendra built a custom home on the acreage they own. According to the U.S. Sun, Kendra’s parents are occupying the house Joseph and Kendra had built.