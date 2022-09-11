How Maren Morris Met Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have been married since 2018. Both Hurd and Morris are country singers and have collaborated together in the past. The two country music stars actually met because they co-wrote a song for Tim McGraw.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd met while writing a song

McGraw released the song “Last Turn Home” in 2014, but the song was actually co-written by Morris and Hurd back in 2013.

Before having a career as a singer-songwriter, Morris earned a living by writing songs for other artists. This eventually led her to meet Hurd, her future husband.

“We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris told People Magazine.

According to People Magazine, McGraw recorded “Last Turn Home” the day after Morris and Hurd finished their writing session.

What Maren Morris thinks of ‘Last Turn Home’

While Morris was proud of the song she created with Hurd back in 2013, she now finds “Last Turn Home” to be even more special.

“It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship,” Morris told People Magazine. “It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever been a part of.”

The country singer continued, “It’s just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant.”

“Last Turn Home” was written by Morris, Hurd, and Eric Arjes, and it was released on McGraw’s 2014 album Sundown Heaven Town. The song details how special a person can be to someone.

“You are the one place I don’t need a map/ I can almost see it, see it/ Baby I need it, need it/ Hold me in your arms like you’re never gonna let me go/ And never let me go/ Oh, Oh, thank God that we don’t have to be alone/ Closer I get the more that my heart knows/ You’re like that last turn home/ That last turn home,” McGraw sings in “Last Turn Home.”

Even though Morris and Hurd met in 2013, they did not officially start dating for a few more years.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable,” Morris told People Magazine. “We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’”

The two married in 2018, and Morris gave birth to their first child in 2020.

