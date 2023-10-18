How Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding Cake Compare to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s?

Royal family wedding cakes are a subject of much interest by followers of the family. The confections, typically during a formal afternoon reception following a wedding, can be grandiose or toned-down. However, one thing they share is their royal tradition. But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s broke some of those longstanding expectations. How was their …

Royal family wedding cakes are a subject of much interest by followers of the family. The confections, typically during a formal afternoon reception following a wedding, can be grandiose or toned-down. However, one thing they share is their royal tradition. But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s broke some of those longstanding expectations. How was their cake different than Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cake broke from royal tradition, while Kate Middleton and Prince William’s did not

Typically, royal wedding cakes are fruitcakes. This tradition goes back hundreds of years, as the ingredients contained rum or brandy, perfect when no refrigerators existed.

The royal family soon adopted These types of cakes, and almost every couple who tied the knot had one at their wedding. For Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 nuptials, they served a fruitcake soaked in brandy and covered in royal icing.

Each cake tier had different floral designs; all handcrafted out of sugar, reported Brides Magazine. Each represented the national flowers of the United Kingdom nations, including the lily of the valley, Irish shamrock, English rose, Scottish thistle, and Welsh daffodil. The cost? $80,000.

In contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke from tradition and had a more contemporary cake served at their wedding reception. The duo chose an elderflower sponge cake decorated with fresh peonies and roses from the royal gardens.

Perhaps the most royal element to the couple’s cake was using 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial. The cordial, made from flowers harvested at one of Queen Elizabeth’s private homes, was used to soak the cake layers and flavor the frosting.

One other key way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake differed from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cake (L) and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s (R) | Lewis Whyld/Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake also differed from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s in another key way. While William and Kate went a more traditional route for their cake shape, Harry and Meghan’s was more fluid, with all the layers displayed.

William and Kate’s cake was traditionally stacked, with several tiers on top of one another. The cake was eight layers tall but only three feet tall and weighed in at a whopping 220 pounds.

In contrast, Harry and Meghan chose to display the layers of their cake separately. They were iced with Swiss merengue buttercream.

Instead of being stacked, ornate gold stands displayed every layer. One two-tiered cake stood tall, and the remainder were shown separately. The total cost of Harry and Meghan’s cake? Around $70,000.

Why is fruitcake typically still served during royal weddings?

Modern technology allows bakers to create large cakes and refrigerate them for freshness and taste ahead of the event. However, Royal brides still lean toward the longstanding tradition and typically still serve the historically significant fruit cake at their weddings.

Due to the amount of guests invited to these events, the baked goods must feed hundreds of people. Therefore, fruitcakes allow for more decorating time and more elaborate decorations on royal cakes as they do not have to be refrigerated.

Traditional royal icing also helps bakers in their quest for perfection. The stiff mixture can be made with dried egg whites, powdered sugar, and sometimes lemon or lime juice, allowing it to remain fresh for extended periods.

The endurance of fruitcake is such that slices of royal cakes remain fresh for years, even decades, after the event. Pieces from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s cake sold several years ago at Julien’s Auction in California for $7,500.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in April 2011. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in May 2018.