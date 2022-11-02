How Migos Became Famous

The hip-hop group Migos was formed in 2008, and members Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset released their debut studio album in 2015. Over the years, Migos earned nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, and Grammy Awards. Most known for their hit singles “Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake),” here’s a look a Migos’ history as a group.

How Migos started as a hip-hop trio

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset are all related. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, and Takeoff and Offset are cousins. In the 2000s, they formed a group together and began releasing mixtapes.

Their 2013 single “Versace” became the group’s breakthrough. After releasing the song, it reached No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the U.S. each week. After this recognition, Drake released a remix of “Versace.”

In 2015, Migos released their first studio album Yung Rich Nation through Quality Control Music, their management team and label, and 300 Entertainment. Since signing with Quality Control Music, Migos has been managed by Coach K.

According to 11 Alive, Coach K described meeting the group, saying, “I walked into this basement. And them boys had this little computer sitting on a chair, a makeshift booth with a blanket covering the booth with a microphone in it. I heard some of the most amazing music that I heard in a long time.”

The group achieved mainstream success with the ‘Culture’ trilogy

Following the release of Yung Rich Nation, Migos left 300 Entertainment to be solely managed and represented by Quality Control Music.

Over the years, the group released a trilogy of studio albums: Culture, Culture II, and Culture III. Migos received nominations at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017 for “Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert).”

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Migos were nominated for Best Rap Album for Culture and Best Rap Performance for “Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert).”

Migos started performing as a duo in 2022

While Offset was still under Quality Control Music for work related to Migos, he left the label as a solo artist. In 2022, fans noticed that Offset seemingly unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

With Quavo and Takeoff still releasing music as a duo, rumors began to swirl that Migos broke up. However, Quavo pushed back against those rumors in an interview with GQ.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” he said. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

On Nov. 1, police confirmed that Takeoff died in Houston, Texas, at the age of 28. According to reports, the Migos rapper was shot and killed at a private party.

