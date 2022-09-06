How Miranda Lambert and Her Husband ‘Reset’ Before Her Las Vegas Residency

Later in September, country singer Miranda Lambert will kick off a residency in Las Vegas. Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, will be joining her for the entire residency. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lambert shared how she and McLoughlin “reset” before she starts Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

(L-R) Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin took a trip to ‘reset’

On Aug. 24, the Academy of Country Music Honors took place in Nashville, Tennessee. At the award show, Lambert was the recipient of the ACM Triple Crown Award.

Before the award show, Lambert and McLoughlin walked the red carpet of the ACM Honors together. While on the red carpet, the two were interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, and Lambert brought up her recent vacation with McLoughlin.

“We went in our Airstream out West. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked,” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued, “It got us ready for Vegas. We’re going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness.”

The trip Lambert referenced took place over the course of 20 days in July. During the trip, Lambert and McLoughlin traveled through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana with their friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.

Brendan McLoughlin will attend Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency

At the ACM Honors, McLoughlin was asked “how proud” he was of Lambert for being honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award.

“Beyond words. It’s an honor. It’s an honor to stand next to her and watch her do what she does,” McLoughlin revealed.

Lambert’s husband then revealed that he will be attending “every single night” of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

“Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best,” McLoughlin told Entertainment Tonight.

Meet in me Montana forever ??



Thanks to Gwennie’s family for the great hang and high note to end on. ? What an amazing trip. ( thanks to Louis for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever ☀️?#airstreamdreams #tourist pic.twitter.com/5iDe8aXMlz — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 19, 2022

What to know about Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency will be held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The residency starts on Sept. 23 and will have shows through Dec. 11. There will be another handful of concerts in March and April 2023.

Lambert gave country fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the Las Vegas residency on her YouTube channel.

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music,” Lambert said in a video. “You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

Fans can buy tickets for Lambert’s Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency on Ticketmaster.

