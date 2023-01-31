How Miranda Lambert and Jelly Roll Became Friends

Miranda Lambert has a new collaborator and friend in artist Jelly Roll. On Jan. 22, Lambert shared a photo with Jelly Roll and songwriter Jesse Frasure. Here’s what is known about Lambert’s newfound friendship with Jelly Roll.

Miranda Lambert is writing a song with Jelly Roll

On Jan. 22, Lambert shared multiple pictures in a post on her social media accounts. The first photo is a selfie of Lambert smiling with Jelly Roll and Frasure. Meanwhile, the second photo is a selfie of Lambert and Jelly Roll together.

In the post, Lambert revealed that the three songwriters came together to write a song this week, and that is what introduced her to Jelly Roll.

“Made a new friend this week! Jesse was right when he said we go together like biscuits and gravy! Loved writing a tune with @jellyroll615 and @telemitry,” Lambert captioned the photos on Instagram.

In the comments on Instagram, fans shared their excitement about the upcoming song and Lambert’s new friendship.

One fan commented, “It would be a lot of fun to film a writing session for your fans to see. I’d absolutely watch it!!”

“Jellyroll is so good!! The tunes gonna rock,” another fan commented on Instagram.

“What a story he has to tell & his lyrics are so real, & needed,” an Instagram user wrote. “Teaming up with you- it will be so good.”

Miranda Lambert frequently collaborates with other artists

Throughout her career, Lambert has collaborated with men and women alike. The singer is famously part of a group called Pistol Annies with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, and in 2021, she collaborated with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to release an album called The Marfa Tapes.

During an interview with Music Connection, Lambert revealed that she thinks there is a difference between collaborating with men and women.

“It’s two different perspectives. I couldn’t have written the Pistol Annies records with Jon Randall and Luke Dick, and I probably couldn’t have written The Marfa Tapes with those girls,” said Lambert.

She continued, “It’s the chemistry, the stories and the background, and how that chemistry makes you react to each other when you get into a room.”

Who is Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is a singer and rapper who releases country, hip-hop, and country rock music. He rose to fame after the 2010 collaboration song “Pop Another Pill” with Lil Wyte went viral on YouTube.

He has released multiple studio albums, EPs, singles, and mixtapes. Jelly Roll’s most recent studio album Ballads of the Broken was released in 2021. In 2022, he was featured on a song by country rock artist Brantley Gilbert called “Son of the Dirty South.”

At this point in time, it is unclear if Lambert and Jelly Roll will be featured on a song together as performing artists or if they are writing a song for each other or other artists.

While Lambert is most known for writing her own songs, she has written songs for other country artists in the past.