How Much Do Celebrity Bodyguards Make?

Being a celebrity often comes with incredible perks, but the downsides can be frightening. The intensity of the spotlight makes stars targets for various crimes. They must remain vigilant and protect themselves, especially in the social media age, when users are encouraged to share details about their lives. That’s why many stars turn to bodyguards, also known as close protection agents or executive protection. A recent rise in crimes against the rich and famous has led more public figures to hire security teams. The profession entails tense situations and long workdays, but celebrity bodyguards’ salaries can be impressive.

Hollywood stars have stepped up security

Bodyguard Pascal Duvier, chauffeur Gary Madar, and Kourtney Kardashian at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in 2016 | Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Celebrity bodyguards have been commonplace in showbiz since Frank Sinatra began employing them in the 1950s. Actors, artists, and politicians regularly have protection agents in their entourage during press tours or when they’re out on the town. However, celebrities have hired more at-home bodyguards in recent months.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the LAPD reported in March 2022 that robberies involving firearms were up 57% from 2020, and homicides were up 29% for the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2020. As the wealthy grow more fearful, they hire more protection. And Kent Moyer, president and CEO of the Los Angeles-based World Protection Group, is happy to rake in the profits from this reality.

“Our business revenues have doubled from January on, every month. And it’s due to the fact that people are scared,” Moyer told The Hollywood Reporter in August.

The options for residential security are vast. Some stars might hire several armed guards to monitor a home round-the-clock. Clients can also purchase electronic systems such as barriers, alarms, and drones with thermal imaging cameras to detect potential intruders at night.

A career as a celebrity bodyguard can be lucrative but taxing on the mind and body

To ensure would-be celebrity bodyguards are up to the task, most security firms have a long list of requirements for the position. Candidates must have the following:

Military or police training or a degree in protection work

Firearm permits

First aid/medical certifications

Crowd management experience

Some companies also conduct psychological assessments before hiring a candidate. A high-school diploma or an equivalent is generally enough for the role, but other employers look for an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

The employee pool for these jobs mainly consists of U.S. military veterans and former police officers, most of whom are men.

Being a celebrity bodyguard is intense. Protection agents work in eight- or 12-hour shifts depending on clients’ preferences and sleep schedules.

“When they’re awake, you’re awake,” Richard Davis of the Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills tells Careers in Music.

When their client travels, security agents sometimes book multiple hotel rooms or use celebrity look-alikes to trick fans and paparazzi. To keep track of possible threats, some organizations scan social media to remove sensitive information about their clients. Agents also supply them with anonymous phones that use fake names and encrypted apps.

The job is demanding, but celebrity bodyguards are relatively well-compensated. According to Payscale.com, the average bodyguard makes $66,565 a year, while Careers in Music says the annual salary range for executive protection runs from $42,000 to $145,000.

Celebrity bodyguards see their clients in intimate and awkward moments

Being a bodyguard isn’t always as dramatic as Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner made it look in their 1992 film. However, the role puts workers in unique situations.

Thrillist has a list of extravagant stories about the protection agents and their clients, but here are the most sensational ones.

Steve Stanulis was guarding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the 2016 Met Gala. While they were at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, Stanulis took a package to Kim’s room. In a fit of childish impulsivity, Kanye reportedly grew angry about a conversation he overheard where he believed Stanulis made a pass at his then-wife. Stanulis was then informed his services would no longer be needed. The former celebrity bodyguard gave multiple interviews criticizing Kimye’s conduct until the couple threatened Stanulis with a $30 million lawsuit.

Dave Hebler, who ran protection for Elvis Presley, was once confronted by the singer, who tried to persuade the bodyguard to take 16 pills at once. Hebler put them aside and showed the stash to Presely’s physician, who told him the drugs would have killed him.

On the lighter side of the spectrum, David Bowie’s bodyguard revealed after the artist’s death that he once blocked a closet door while the music star, Mick Jagger, and an unnamed famous female singer had a threesome inside.

Last but not least, Tupac Shakur’s bodyguard Frank Alexander tells an incredible story about making Pac’s music video for “How Do U Want It.” The rapper flew in several women for the shoot, including adult film stars Nina Hartley, Angel Kelly, and Heather Hunter, and developed a routine during production. After shooting a couple of scenes, Tupac and one of the dancers would have sex in his trailer, get something to eat from the craft services table, and go back for more. It got to the point where the star was so exhausted from the frequent sessions that he passed out.