How Much Is Kate Middleton’s Emerald Choker Worth?

Kate Middleton was the center of attention at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony when she wore her green dress and emerald choker. How much is Kate’s choker worth? Here’s everything we know about the Princess of Wales’ jewelry.

Kate Middleton’s emerald choker

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Kate wore her green choker for the first time during the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The piece of jewelry, known as Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker, has an estimated worth of $20 million. Each diamond in the choker is about 10 carats.

The late Princess Diana wore the choker before Kate. Diana received the stunning piece as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Before this, the choker was a gift to Queen Mary from the Delhi Durbar in 1911, reports Criss Cut magazine.

Kate Middleton often wears Princess Diana’s jewelry

Kate often wears jewelry from Princess Diana’s collection during royal engagements. She has been seen in Diana’s South Sea pearl earrings. Kate also wore Diana’s pearl-and-diamond Lover’s Knot tiara. Her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring also belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate’s engagement ring was originally supposed to go to Meghan Markle. After Princess Diana’s death in 1997, the ring was given to Prince Harry. However, since Prince William was about to propose to Kate years before Prince Harry met the Duchess of Sussex, Harry gave the ring to his brother. Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed this information during The Diana Story, a 2017 documentary.

Kate Middleton’s green Earthshot prize dress

Kate paired her choker with a green dress from British fashion company Hurr, reports Vogue. She rented the dress for the event. The rental fee can be anywhere from $91 to $238. As of this writing, the Solace London dress is available for purchase and retails for $645. The outfit also comes in white and fuchsia.

“The green dress was such an eye-popping color,” Bethan Holt, a fashion director at The Daily Telegraph, tells People. “It had so many echoes of the late queen to me. To do something so unexpected and carry it off was such an amazing fashion moment.”

Royal expert Darren Stanton discussed the significance of Kate’s outfit. He says her color choice is significant. According to him, her dress communicates who she really is.

“While attending the Earthshot Prize, Kate opted for a green dress,” says Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “Green is a special color that signifies communication, openness, and being a selfless person who likes to give.”

