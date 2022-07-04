How Much Did Kate Bush Make From ‘Running Up That Hill’ in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

TL;DR:

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” has seen a resurgence thanks to Stranger Things.

The singer-songwriter has made more than $2 million in royalties since season 4.

Bush’s hit came out back in 1985, making its return to the spotlight especially impressive.

Kate Bush | Rob Verhorst/Redferns

If you haven’t been able to get “Running Up That Hill” out of your head since Stranger Things Season 4 debuted, you’re certainly not alone. The song has seen a massive resurgence since Max (Sadie Sink) used it to escape Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). And the singer-songwriter behind it has collected more royalties thanks to the Netflix show. So, how much did Kate Bush make after Stranger Things Season 4 premiered?

Kate Bush made $2.3 million in streaming royalties since ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 premiered

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’: Millie Bobby Brown Thinks ‘It’s Ridiculous’ That Hopper Survived

After Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” climbed to the top of the charts following Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1, the singer-songwriter made $2.3 million in royalties. CBS News reported that number, noting how she’s likely to keep most of the money made from Max’s encounter with Vecna as she owns the rights to the song.

“While we’ve seen a notable increase in catalogue music streams in recent years — with an annual 20% growth alone in 2021— the Kate Bush story has taken the phenomenon to a new level,” Rob Jonas, CEO of Luminate, revealed in a statement obtained by CBS MoneyWatch.

That’s an impressive accomplishment, and it’s likely increased Bush’s net worth. So, how much is the singer behind Stranger Things’ big hit worth anyway?

What is Kate Bush’s net worth?

On the heels of Stranger Things Season 4, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Kate Bush’s net worth is somewhere around $60 million. That number has been updated through June 28, meaning it should include some royalties resulting from Vol. 1.

Of course, “Running Up That Hill” also plays during a Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2. That’s likely to give Bush’s net worth another boost in the near future. Where can fans catch the song in the newest episodes?

‘Running Up That Hill’ is also featured during ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2

https://twitter.com/Stranger_Things/status/1542764950493335552?s=20&t=MVsq6m5k6kLWO8b7tKfDJQ

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour Already Knows Hopper’s Ending — ‘It’s Quite Moving’

Although “Running Up That Hill” is most prominent during Max’s escape from Vecna, Kate Bush’s hit appears in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 as well.

That’s probably no surprise, as Max is listening to the song in order to keep Vecna at bay. It can be heard through her walkman in the second part of the season. And although it’s less noticeable than during Vol. 1, it crops up several times — enough to catch fans’ ears after they’ve been humming it for weeks.

When was ‘Running Up That Hill’ released?

It’s impressive that Stranger Things fans have become so enamored with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” After all, the song first debuted back in 1985. That’s accurate to the timeline of the Netflix series, which is set in the ’80s. However, it speaks volumes about Bush’s talent that her work is topping the charts decades after debuting.

Perhaps we’ll see more of the artist’s music when the fifth and final season of Stranger Things makes its way onto Netflix. In the meantime, viewers can enjoy “Running Up That Hill” during the fourth outing — and, of course, via sites like YouTube and Spotify.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: The Book Lucas Reads to Max Teases the Duffer Brothers’ New Netflix Show