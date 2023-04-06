Kate Middleton often wears jewelry from the late Queen Elizabeth’s collection. The Princess of Wales recently wore the queen’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings. How much are the earrings worth? Here’s what we know.

The Bahrain earrings were a wedding gift

Kate Middleton | TOM JENKINS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s pearl earrings were given to her as a wedding gift. In honor of their 1947 wedding, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip received a pearl shell containing seven pearls from the leader of Bahrain. Two of the pearls were used to create the earrings, according to the Royal Collection.

The earrings feature one large diamond, four small ones, three square diamonds, and one Bahrain pearl. Queen Elizabeth wore the earrings a few times during the early part of her reign. After many years, Kate began wearing the jewels.

How much are Kate Middleton’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings worth?

The Bahrain pearl drop earrings have an estimated worth of $10,500. Kate has worn the earrings during many royal engagements. She was first seen wearing the earrings in 2016 during a Remembrance Sunday service. The following year, she wore them during the opening day of Royal Ascot. Kate has also worn the earrings during the 2019 Trooping the Colour, Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

Kate Middleton’s most expensive piece of jewelry

Kate Middleton | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has many expensive items in her collection. The total value of all the jewelry loaned to Kate from the late queen’s collection is estimated to be worth more than $100 million.

The most expensive piece of jewelry worn by Kate is the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. It is estimated to be worth between $80 million and $87 million and is said to be the most expensive item in the royal jewelry collection.

“This is by far one of the most precious pieces of jewelry from the British royal family,” a Steven Stone Jewelers diamond expert told Express. “The necklace, which was made by Cartier in 1935, is extremely intricate, featuring over 50 diamonds nestled in an abstract floral design.”

The expert continues, “With an array of enormous pavé set stones and a detachable double-drop pendant, the necklace features 13 emerald and pear-shaped diamonds linked to a chain of a further 38 brilliant-cut stones. A piece like this is truly one of a kind. This unique necklace is likely to be worth around $80 million and $87 million, making it one of the most valuable royal family pieces we’ve seen.”

Kate Middleton also wears affordable jewelry

The Princess of Wales has access to some of the most expensive jewelry in the world. However, Kate sometimes wears inexpensive accessories. Kate isn’t afraid to mix luxury pieces with everyday items. She also recycles outfits. It’s not unusual to see the princess in an outfit she wore a few years ago. Kate is often praised for her down-to-earth fashion approach.

