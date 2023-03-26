How Much Is Kate Middleton’s Navy Floral Suit?

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the 2023 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales was spotted in an elegant navy suit. How much does her floral suit cost? Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton’s navy suit

Kate Middleton | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Kate wore a navy suit by British designer Erdem Moralioglu. This is a designer she has worn many times before. The suit features a white floral pattern throughout. The jacket is fitted and has a peplum style. The matching skirt also has a slim fit and a flared bottom.

The Princess of Wales polished off her look with a navy hat. She also wore shoes by Gianvito Rossi along with matching navy gloves. For her jewelry, Kate chose sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana, reports Vogue.

How much is Kate Middleton’s navy suit?

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Neil Mockford/GC Images

How much can you expect to pay for Kate’s navy suit? As of this writing, the floral Erdem suit retails for $4,190. The jacket is $2,495, and the skirt is $1,695. Kate’s suit is from Erdem’s 2023 pre-fall collection, so it won’t be available to the public until August.

The jewelry Kate wore during the Commonwealth Day service has special meaning. She wore the Three Feathers Brooch, which has been part of the royal family’s jewelry collection for many generations. The feather design is a symbol for the Prince of Wales, and it represents the ties to the royal family. The brooch, which features diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires, was given to Princess Alexandra by the Ladies of North Wales in 1863.

Kate Middleton is a fan of Erdem

The princess often wears Erdem for royal engagements. Back in 2019, Kate wore a floral Erdem dress to the opening of the Chelsea flower show. The design is known as the Shebah Floral Cotton Silk Gown and retails for roughly $3,300. The dress was the talk of the town not only because it’s beautiful but also because it’s the same dress worn in 2018 by Katharine, Duchess of Kent. Katharine wore the dress to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Moralioglu says his designs are inspired by the world around him. He looks to nature and travel to inform his creations.

“When I’m looking for inspiration, it can come from so many different places,” says Moralioglu during an interview with Net-a-Porter. “It can come from traveling, my friends, the street. I live in East London, which is a very colorful place. There’s always something interesting to look at.”

Moralioglu loves prints. This can be seen in his designs, which often display floral patterns.

“I think prints have always been very important in my work,” says Moralioglu. “It’s another dimension to the creative process. I discovered print when I was in college, but really, I started experimenting when I started my label.”

