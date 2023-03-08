How Much Did Kate Middleton’s Red Alexander McQueen Coat Cost? 

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently attended a ceremony in honor of St. David’s Day. Kate wore an eye-catching red coat, black gloves, and a black hat. She stood out in the crowd, echoing the late Queen Elizabeth’s use of bright colors during royal engagements. Where did Kate get her red coat, and how much did it cost? Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St. David’s Day

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William celebrated St. David’s Day on March 1. The Prince and Princess of Wales honored the Welsh Guards during a visit to the Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

William was appointed colonel of the Welsh Guards last year, a role previously held by King Charles III. This isn’t his first appointment of this kind. In 2011, he was named colonel of the Irish Guards.

During his speech, Prince William praised the Welsh Guards. He also spoke fondly of the time he spent with the Guards when he was in the military.

“Many of you will know the feeling of being in the jungle,” says Prince William (via BBC). “You’re incredibly hot, continuously soaking wet, and with nowhere to hide from potentially horrendous results. It could have been a really bad day. Ultimately though, it was the camaraderie, the togetherness, and of course the banter of the Welsh Guards that got me through that period.”

How much did Kate Middleton’s red coat cost?

Kate’s vibrant red coat is from designer Alexander McQueen. The wool coat, made in Italy, comes with a hefty $3,849 price tag. As of this writing, you can purchase it on sale for $2,513.

Kate paired the coat with black boots from Gianvito Rossi, a fascinator from Jules Millinery, and black leather gloves from Evica Gloves, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The princess also wore diamond earrings and a leek brooch. Welsh soldiers wore leeks in remembrance of St. David’s guidance during battle with the Saxons.

Kate’s brooch has special meaning because it is a replica of a brooch Queen Elizabeth II used to wear. Her majesty’s brooch was first designed in 1960 and was presented to her by the Welsh Guards.

Kate Middleton wears red when she wants to appear ‘bold’ and ‘confident’

Red is a color Kate wears often during royal engagements. Expert Darren Stanton calls this her “superhero costume.” He says the Princess of Wales looks strong and powerful when she wears this shade. Stanton analyzed a red outfit Kate wore to a royal engagement earlier this year.

“Kate is wearing her trademark red or, as I call it, her superhero costume,” says Stanton on behalf of Slingo. “She always opts for these tones when she wants to appear very dynamic, bold, and is feeling super confident. Of course, this is often dictated by the type of event she’s attending. But again, at this particular event, she appeared super confident.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.