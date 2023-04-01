How Much Was Vin Diesel Paid for ‘Fast X’?

Vin Diesel stars in Fast X, one of the final films in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. Fans are eagerly awaiting the first part of the two-part ending. Actors John Cena, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, and more will join the cast. How much was Diesel paid for his role? Here’s what we know.

Vin Diesel wants the ‘Fast & Furious’ finale to be the ‘best movie ever made’

Vin Diesel | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diesel discussed the end of the franchise and his hopes for the film. When asked how he’s feeling about the Fast & Furious franchise winding down, he says he’s grateful for the experience.

“I feel so grateful and so blessed,” Diesel tells Unilad. “At the same time, so inspired to attempt to make the best movie that’s ever been made as the finale, the two-part finale.”

Diesel also spoke about filming Furious 7 and how the cast bid farewell to the late Paul Walker. He’s thankful that he and the cast were able to say goodbye to their friend.

“It might be the best moment in cinematic history—not just in my career but in cinematic history,” Diesel tells the publication. “Men around the world were allowed to—everyone was able to cry—but men around the planet, for the first time in history, were able to cry together.”

How much Vin Diesel was paid for ‘Fast X’

Diesel was paid $20 million for Fast X, reports Variety. This is a big jump from his salary for the first film. He reportedly earned $2 million for The Fast and the Furious. As of this writing, Diesel has an estimated net worth of $225 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Vin Diesel’s highest-grossing films

One of Diesel’s highest-grossing films is Avengers: Infinity War, with more than $2 billion in box office earnings worldwide. This includes more than $678 million in domestic earnings and more than $1 billion internationally.

His other high-grossing films include Guardians of the Galaxy, with more than $869 million in worldwide box office earnings; The Fate of the Furious, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office earnings; and Furious 7, with more than $1.5 billion in worldwide box office earnings.

Vin Diesel’s acting career

Diesel made his acting debut in the 1990 film Awakenings, in which he had a role as a hospital assistant. Seven years later, he played Rick in the 1997 movie Strays. Diesel got his big break after director Steven Spielberg cast him in the 1998 movie Saving Private Ryan. He played the role of Private Caparzo.

Diesel’s next starring role was in the 2000 film Boiler Room, in which he played Chris Varick. In 2001, he made his debut as Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise. His other acting roles include xXx (2002), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), and Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018).

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.