How Much Was Will Smith Paid for ‘Emancipation’?

Will Smith is back after the controversial Oscars slap. He apologized to Chris Rock and is trying to return to normal after the incident. Smith is set to star in the film Emancipation. Here’s how much the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was reportedly paid for his appearance in the film.

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’

Smith will star in the Apple TV+ film Emancipation, which is set for a December 2 theater release and a December 9 streaming release. The film, inspired by a true story, is about a slave who goes on a journey to reunite with his family. Emancipation is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for directing the Denzel Washington film Training Day.

Smith thanked Apple TV for moving forward with the film. He posted a note of thanks on his Instagram page. “This was the hardest movie I’ve ever made,” says Smith. “Blood, sweat and tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world.”

Smith went on to thank everyone who has supported him. “And to everybody who has been supporting me these last few months, I appreciate y’all!” he writes.

How much Will Smith was paid for ‘Emancipation’

Smith was reportedly paid $35 million for Emancipation according to Variety. This is slightly less than the reported $40 million he earned for his starring role in the 2021 film King Richard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith was generous with this King Richard salary, says the publication. He reportedly wrote bonus checks to the stars of the film. He did this after it was decided the film would have a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The bonuses were given to make up for any money lost from the streaming release. As of this writing, Smith has an estimated net worth of $350 million.

Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ is about ‘resilience’ and ‘freedom’

The screening for Emancipation was hosted by Apple TV and NAACP. During the film screening, Smith says the movie is more about “resilience” and “freedom” than it is about slavery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery,” says Smith during the screening. “I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.”

Will Smith’s highest-grossing films

As of this writing, Smith’s highest-grossing film is Aladdin (2019), with worldwide box office earnings of more than $1 billion. His other high-grossing films include Independence Day (1996), with worldwide box office earnings of $817 million; Suicide Squad (2016), with worldwide box office earnings of $745 million; and Men in Black 3 (2012), with worldwide box office earnings of $654 million.

