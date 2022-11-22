How Netflix K-Drama ‘Somebody’ Was a Disappointment Despite Riveting Thriller Premise

The Netflix K-drama Somebody caught fans’ interest thanks to its unique premise about love, murder, and human nature. The November K-drama promised a storyline centered around Sum (Kang Hae-lim), the developer of a popular dating app with Aspergers. She has difficulty connecting with normal human emotions, but when her app is being used to commit serial murders, she finds out who it is. Somebody sounds interesting on paper but lacked enough zing to want to keep watching.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Somebody.]

Kim Young-kwang as Yoon-o in ‘Somebody’ K-drama | via Netflix

‘Somebody’ K-drama did not enthrall in the murder aspect of its storyline

From the start, Sum is a unique female lead. Audiences get the idea that there is something she lacks when it comes to interacting with other people. The character herself provides a mystery into wanting to understand the inner workings of her mind. Things take an interesting turn when the storyline time jumps to the future, where she is the co-CEO of Somebody, the dating app she developed. But the police want records of its users when they discover a serial killer using the app to find its victims.

Interestingly enough, Sum does not show concern. The first two episodes add enough placid interest to keep watching. Especially when Sum uses the app’s database to uncover who the killer is. But knowing Sum is not like other people, she begins to chat with him on the app under her own username.

RELATED: ‘The King’s Affection’ Becomes First K-Drama to Win an International Emmy

The shift in story has audiences believe they will begin to get the riveting murder plot the trailers teased. But sadly, it does not pan out that way. Somebody K-drama does not dive deep into heinous murders or crime thrillers like most fans might be used to. Sadly, it creates a lackluster experience while watching.

From the get-go, fans know the killer is Yoon-o (Kim Young-kwang), an architect. The actor perfectly creates a malicious and deadly aura to him as a serial killer. While tall and handsome, there is a chilling secret to him. His M.O.? He uses the dating app to find victims, meets with them, and suffocated most of them to death. Yoon-o then deletes their profile and makes a new one with the number of his kill. But grand murders never really get there.

The Netflix K-drama has audiences losing their place in the storyline

The premise of Somebody is Sum uncovering the killer and developing her own relationship with him. It is under the idea that Sum, being unable to understand human emotions, manages to find someone who arouses who she really is. But while fans watch the K-drama, there is a lot going on or maybe too little that causes disarray when following the story.

Sum’s story evolves into learning she might or might not have murderous intentions as well. She knows Yoon-o murders women and appeals to the idea of killing as well. It is a complex relationship, but Yoon-o is unsure whether to give Sum his love because he has to see if he is like him.

RELATED: ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ Explained: Finale Teases the Possibility of a Second Installment

The one good aspect of the Somebody K-drama is its dark intent. At one point, Sum meets with a user on Somebody but finds herself trying to get assaulted. In return, she uses a razor blade Yoon-o gave her to kill her attacker. But fans get the idea she may have planned it all to kill. In reality, it was all a trick by Yoon-o to see if she can be a killer.

Sadly, the thrilling moments of Somebody do not make up for the overall jumbled storyline of the K-drama. Along the way, audiences also watch Mok-won (Kim Yong-ji), a wheelchair-bound police detective and Sum’s former friend, also fall to Yoon-o’s evil deeds. But after surviving, she goes on her own hunt to find out who the man is, all the while, Sum knows the truth.

There are a lot of interesting stories to keep track of. Not only do fans dissect what is happening to Sum and her emotions, but minimal inner thought about how Yoon-o works and his murders. The K-drama also has to flesh out their complex romance in relation to Mok-won trying to investigate him.

Is the Netflix K-drama ‘Somebody’ worth watching?

Never say never when it comes to a K-drama. It is not a bad idea to start the K-drama if the trailer piqued your interest. But do not be surprised when losing interest halfway through Somebody. The worthwhile aspect are the leading actors’ abilities to create a haunting aura. Their creepy smiles alone illicit a few shivers. But if looking for an all-out Dahmer-style story, Somebody is not it.

The K-drama is more of a psychological exploration of someone who has given in to murderous intentions and someone who balances the edge between desire and trying to understand what it means to be human. Be advised the K-drama does has sex scenes and nudity. Even Somebody’s K-drama finale is a head-scratcher but does have shock value.

Somebody is available to stream on Netflix.

RELATED: ’20th Century Girl’: Fans Theorize How Poong Woon-ho Met His Tragic Fate