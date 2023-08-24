Princess Margaret’s defied royal tradition and showed off her unique persona with the unique way she went about getting her wedding tiara.

Princess Margaret’s distinctive flair and unapologetic individuality have left an indelible mark on royal history. And her choice of wedding tiara is a striking example of her unconventional approach.

The Countess of Snowdon’s decision to purchase the Poltimore tiara, valued at a remarkable $5 million, defied royal family tradition and was emblematic of her unique persona. In honor of Margaret’s 93rd birthday, here’s a closer look at one of her favorite pieces.

Princess Margaret took an unusual path in obtaining her wedding tiara

Margaret is perhaps best known for her distinctive approach to life. And she certainly applied her individuality to her wedding day as well.

In 1960, the Countess of Snowdon married Antony Armstrong-Jones in a gorgeous ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony became the first royal wedding ever to grace television screens. A global audience of over 300 million watched Margaret, in her stunning tiara, exchange vows.

Unafraid to break royal traditions, Margaret bought her wedding tiara, the Poltimore tiara, in 1959. She purchased the piece before she was engaged to Antony, which was an unusual move.

In recognition of what would have been Margaret’s 93rd birthday on August 21st, 2023, the diamond connoisseurs at Steven Stone have unveiled all the intriguing details about the Poltimore tiara.

This includes its astonishing worth and how Margaret broke royal protocol to obtain it.

This is how the Countess of Snowdon broke royal protocols for her wedding

In 1959, Margaret acquired the Poltimore tiara at an auction, paying $7,000 for the piece.

This tiara first graced the head of Lady Poltimore, who bought it from the renowned royal jeweler Garrard in 1870. Over the years, it was handed down within her family, finally reaching her grandson, the Fourth Baron Poltimore (who sold it to Margaret).

It is common for royal family members to select a tiara from their remarkable collection for weddings. But Margaret chose a different path for her marriage to Antony.

As diamond expert Maxwell Stone explained, Margaret chose to provide for herself regarding her wedding tiara.

“Princess Margaret did things her own way, in just about every aspect of her life – and that included her wedding day. Renowned for breaking royal protocol and challenging age-old tradition, the Princess decided to purchase her wedding tiara, rather than borrow one from the extensive vault of crown jewels,” Stone shared.

Margaret first showcased the piece as a necklace, intriguingly before her engagement announcement. It wasn’t until her wedding day that she revealed the Poltimore tiara in its intended glory, flaunting her unique approach to tradition.

A closer look at Princess Margaret’s stunning $5 million wedding tiara

The Poltimore tiara is a work of art in its own right, with an extraordinary feature allowing it to detach from its frame. The wearer can also reconfigure the headpiece into a fringe necklace with eleven brooches.

Adorned with rows of cushion-shaped and old-cut diamond clusters, the tiara is further accentuated with alternating diamond-set scroll motifs. The tiara’s designers topped each motif with old-cut diamond terminals.

Margaret held the piece dear, frequently including it in her ensemble throughout her life in the royal family. The Countess of Snowdon was photographed wearing it on various occasions, proving it was one of her favorite pieces.

An anonymous buyer purchased the Poltimore tiara in 2006 for $1.7 million. But considering its history and connection to the royal family, jewelry experts have put its value closer to $5 million in modern times.