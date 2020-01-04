How Rihanna Really Feels About Drake’s Friendship with Chris Brown

When you break up with someone, there is always a division of friends afterward. Depending on how bad the breakup was, you might not want your friends to ever talk to your ex again. On a scale of one to catastrophic, Chris Brown and Rihanna’s split was nuclear.

Rihanna | Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Since then, Rihanna has had several other relationships, one of the most notable being with rapper Drake. So, does Rihanna care that Drake is still friends with Brown?

Why were Drake and Chris Brown upset with each other?

Drake and Brown were not friends for a number of years. But they recently were able to squash their beef.

“I think we just both grew up to the point that that person that was in the middle of us is like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he said in an interview with Rap Radar of Rihanna. “I think of her as family more than anything.”

“We’ve come together before and tried to link and make music and I think we were always kind of forcing it,” the rapper continued of trying to work with Brown. “I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can snowball into real sh*t and that’s what happened in this situation.”

How does Rihanna feel about Drake and Chris Brown being friends?

Having your exes be friendly with one another can be weird and watching them work together is even more strange. But Rihanna is reportedly unbothered by the whole thing.

“Rihanna, of course, has heard about Drake and what he spoke about and how he is friendly with Chris again and she is happy that they have drawn a line in the sand,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “She wants people to be kind to each other because being upset with people is not something you can move forward from.”

But she is mostly okay with the reunion simply because she doesn’t care what either of them does.

“She is happy that they figured out to be on the same page, but at the end of the day she is worrying about herself and her career and not putting much more focus than needed on Chris and Drake’s situation. But again she is happy that they are cool at least,” the source continued.

Right now, the singer is trying to push new music out. She promised fans that her next album would come out in 2019 but now that we are in 2020, it’s clear that she was unable to keep her word. And now, fans are getting antsy.

“Rihanna’s focus in 2020 is getting new music out there, she is working hard on songs to fill an album,” the source said. “She has hundreds of songs and her focus is trying to get 12 to 15 songs for an album, and that is pretty tough.”

