How Scripted Is ‘American Idol’? Plus 3 Other Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

For 21 years, American Idol has remained one of the most popular singing competitions in the U.S. On top of showcasing the best undiscovered talent and their stories, Idol features hilarious moments between the judges and juicy contestant drama that viewers love to eat up. But how much of the reality show is real? Like many reality shows, American Idol has faced rumors of being scripted for as long as it’s been around.

Without hearing it directly from American Idol producers, there’s no telling exactly how much is scripted or staged versus the real deal. However, past contestants and even judges have spoken on the matter. Here are some of the claims, plus other behind-the-scenes secrets from American Idol.

‘American Idol’ Season 21 judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan | Eric McCandless/ABC

Some ‘American Idol’ drama is scripted for ratings

A reality show fabricating a dramatic moment to drive up ratings isn’t exactly unheard of. Many shows have done it, and American Idol is no exception. Some instances are all in good fun, like last year’s hilarious chip prank between Luke Bryan and his wife. However, the feud between Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj wasn’t so harmless.

Carey and Minaj both served as judges on American Idol Season 12. At the time, there were reports that the two didn’t get along on set. Some reports even claimed that Minaj threatened Carey (Minaj denied this). Minaj and Carey also made some passive-aggressive comments to each other on-screen.

According to Carey, however, all of this was scripted drama on American Idol. She once said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that her feud with Minaj was “non-existent.” The experience made Carey never want to work on Idol again.

‘American Idol’ contestants have claimed parts of their stories were scripted, too

Is it possible for Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan to have any more fun?! Check out these bloopers from our marketing shoot. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/LsXod7lcNX — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 15, 2023

Aside from the scripted drama, some American Idol contestants have claimed their backstories were manipulated to fit different narratives about them. As The Cinemaholic notes, former contestant Michael Barnum claimed he had to fill out a questionnaire to establish the “beginning elements” of his story that could be “worked upon.”

Season 7 contestant Ju’Not Joyner also told ABC News that Idol was “fixed” and “manipulated.” That’s why some contestants are hardly seen.

“It’s scripted; it’s not a talent competition. They show you who they want to show, and that’s just what it is. They have some people, when they get on stage, lights come out that you didn’t even know existed.”

It is worth noting that American Idol is very different today than it was back in 2002. When the show came back after cancellation in season 16, it decided to scrap auditions that made fun of less-talented contestants. Idol seems to be making a greater effort to be more authentic these days.

“We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation,” showrunner Trish Kinane said in 2018, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The golden ticket to Hollywood doesn’t always guarantee a spot

Even if it’s not entirely scripted, there’s a lot more to American Idol than what viewers see. For example, some contestants who receive a ticket to Hollywood don’t always get to go. Season 20 contestant Normandy Vamos went viral for her audition where she showcased her squeaky speaking voice and deep, powerful singing voice. She received a ticket to Hollywood but was never shown again. Later, Vamos claimed she was uninvited because there were too many contestants and that this happens often.

There are limits to song choices on ‘Idol’

It may seem like contestants can sing whatever they’d like on the show, but that’s not exactly true. As American Idol Net states, contestants are reportedly given a list of songs they’re allowed to choose from. There are usually about 50 song choices, depending on the theme of the performances. It all comes down to copyright issues.

Who buys the clothes for ‘American Idol’ contestants?

Many fans have wondered about the wardrobe on American Idol. Sometimes, it seems like contestants receive full makeovers as they advance to later rounds. American Idol’s former costume designer, Soyon An, once revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that each contestant does get an allowance for their wardrobe, but they’re limited to $400 per episode.

That interview was in 2013, so it’s possible the amount has since increased. Still, it doesn’t stretch very far, so contestants could end up paying for some clothes out of pocket. On the bright side, though, American Idol contestants do get to keep their clothes.

American Idol returns with season 21 on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.