How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair

Shania Twain has been part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. She made a name for herself in country music and enjoyed success. However, there was a time in her life when she felt like everything she loved was falling apart. Here’s what the country music star revealed about discovering her ex-husband’s affair and overcoming a difficult time in her life.

How Shania Twain found out about her husband’s affair

Shania Twain | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Twain has had her share of heartbreak. During Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max, she discusses how she learned her husband at the time was cheating on her. Twain says she heard the news from her close friend’s husband, Fred Thiebaud.

“I was his wife’s friend,” Twain tells Wallace. “We were very close friends. We were friends before they were married and before we had kids, so her and I were great friends.”

Twain says one day Fred asked to visit her because he had something to tell her. “He comes over, and he tells me that [his wife and my husband] are having an affair. And of course, I think he’s out of his mind. I don’t know him well enough.”

Twain says Fred had known the affair was going on for some time. However, since she and Fred didn’t know each other well, he decided not to say anything. Twain thinks Fred was unsure of how she would respond.

“I didn’t believe him” says Twain. “I’m thinking well, I mean, you know, you’re not thinking clearly, right? As I learned that it was true, I thought, ‘Hmm. OK, I believe you.’”

Shania Twain plunged into a deep depression

During an interview with AARP, Twain reveals she became very depressed after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and her marriage fell apart. “I was slowly losing my voice and slowly losing my confidence,” Twain tells AARP. “And nothing that I could achieve in my career made me feel good enough.”

Twain says she reached a point where she didn’t care if she saw the next day. “There were days I didn’t really care if tomorrow came,” she admits.

Shania Twain found love again

Twain eventually found love again. She started a relationship with Thiebaud. They have been married since 2011. “You know, it’s called the silver lining,” Twain tells Wallace. “We’re never happy when we’re in a bad situation or a heavy or a dark situation. But when you come out the other side, you know, and you take that heavy weight off, you feel lighter than ever.”

Twain says she and Thiebaud remained friends after they discovered their spouses cheated. Over time, they became closer.

“We just stayed friends for a little while. I left for Canada, just to escape everything for a bit,” says Twain. “When I returned to put my son back into school in Switzerland, we still felt very connected. And we understood each other very well.”

Twain says falling in love with her current husband was like catching each other before falling off a cliff. “We kind of fell off the same cliff, if you will, or we were pushed off the same cliff,” says Twain. “And I sort of visualize it, like we kind of caught each other in midair before we landed and broke each other’s landing.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: What Jennifer Lopez Said About Her Marriage to Marc Anthony