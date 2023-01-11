How Did Singer-Songwriter Sara Bareilles Meet Her Fiancé Joe Tippett?

Sara Bareilles announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett on New Year’s Eve via Instagram. The singer-songwriter posted a beautiful photo of the two with the caption, “Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES @joetipps you are exactly who I want.”

(L-R) Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The celebrity continued, “The more I know you, the more I know I love you … and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really, this is all about me. Just kidding.”

The post concluded by saying, “What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.” She was showing off her new gold feather engagement band in the photo.

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are talented performers

Bareilles has been performing since she graduated from UCLA in 2002. She gained fame in 2007 with her single, “Love Song,” which shot to the top of the charts. Since then, she has become a very successful musician who has sold over one million albums and nine million singles.

The singer co-wrote and sang the song “Brave” in 2013, which was inspired by a friend who came out as gay. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit, Waitress. Critics called it “one of the best scores in years,” according to The Stage. She also played the title role three times.

Tippett is an actor best known for playing Sam Strickland in the NBC series Rise and John Ross in Mare of Easttown. He also had roles in other high-profile series, including Boardwalk Empire, The Morning Show, and The Blacklist.

In 2015, he starred in the musical Waitress, where he Bareilles.

The happy couple met on the set of ‘Waitress’

Bareilles and Tippett met during his audition for the musical. He was trying out for a role in the American Repertory Theater production in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2015. He was cast in the role of Earl, but that was not the only wonderful thing that happened.

The couple began dating in 2016 but didn’t make public appearances together until 2017. That was also the time that Bareilles and Tippett played the starring roles in Waitress on Broadway. “My life is so different because of Waitress,” Bareilles told ABC News.

“The people that I’m close to, the things I do professionally, my colleagues, my best friend, and my boyfriend, like all of these things have come to me because of the show. And it’s really beautiful.”

The future looks bright for Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Celebrities are busy congratulating the newly engaged couple. Glennon Doyle commented, “Oh. this makes me happy. Beautiful perfect beloved Sara. How wonderful.”

From fellow Broadway performer Amanda Kloots, “Oh!!!!! Congratulations ???. And Josh Groban said, “Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Of course, the future groom posted on his own Instagram, “I’m going to marry this woman,” the actor captioned a picture of his new fiancée. “Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you, my heart.”

So far, there has been no announcement of a wedding date.