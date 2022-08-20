Love Island is one of the most popular reality shows in the world. Most of the contestants on the show are unknown until they arrive on the island. It makes one wonder how the series makes its casting decisions and if anybody could be a contestant. Here is how to get cast on Love Island.

Do you have to audition to be on ‘Love Island’?

The answer is yes, but it’s a little more complicated than that. In a report from Sky News, the outlet shares that there is a long process to be chosen on the show, which includes submitting an application. However, some are chosen without going through the application process.

Sky News reports that “24 were found by Love Island‘s casting team and six were put forward by professional agents, leaving just six who made it through using the show’s general application process.” Most people will have to go through the application process, according to ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall. McCall said that they get about 98,000 applications to join the cast of Love Island.

“There’s a very rigorous application and casting process,” McCall explained. “We get about 98,000 applications for Love Island, they then take that down to about 90 to 100 as soon as they get a call back – at that stage they go through medical questionnaires, psychological questionnaires, assessments, that then goes down to about 30 or 40 who get selected to appear on Love Island. It’s a very rigorous process of screening that goes on before they actually get on to Love Island.”

Do you have to pay to get on ‘Love Island’?

Many of the amenities are already provided to contestants on Love Island. In an interview with Cosmpolitan, 2016 contestant Kady McDermott said that they were provided professional beauty help during their time on the show. The women would get their nails and makeup done along with facial treatments, while the men would get haircuts twice a week.

Additionally, meals were provided for the contestants. Dinner would be cooked for them and they could request any food they wanted. They would also get dessert after lunch and dinner.

“We would have food cooked for us at dinner, and producers would come to change our mic batteries,” McDermott said. “That’s why dinner is never filmed or you don’t see anyone eating hot food. The food tasted amazing. They used to give us a dessert after every lunch and every dinner, and the cake was unreal, and we could request food if we wanted.”

How much does the ‘Love Island’ cast get paid?

Taking to her Instagram stories, 2021 Love Island cast member Priya Gopaldas revealed how much she got paid for her 8-day stint on the show. Gopaldas showed off a check for £750. Marieclaire.com reported that contestants had been receiving £250 per week. While that doesn’t seem like a ton of money, the benefits from being on the show are worth it.

Not only do you have the chance to meet your soulmate but contestants are guaranteed to have a massive influx of followers on social media. Contestants also receive benefits including financial management help, mental health support, and tips for surviving life on social media. It may not be a huge payday, but the experience appears to be worth it.

Love Island Season 8 is streaming on Hulu.

