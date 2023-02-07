‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Sequel: Could It Happen? Here’s What the Director and Stars Say

It’s officially been 20 years since Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey schemed each other into a romance in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The 2003 romantic comedy remains a hit today — McConaughey once said he gets more “mailbox money” from this project than any other film he’s worked on. There have been mumblings of a modern remake, but what about a How to Lose a Guy sequel with the original cast? Here’s what the director and stars have said.

Is there a sequel to ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ planned?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows Hudson’s Andie Anderson, an advice columnist for a magazine in New York City, who is tasked with writing a piece called “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She plans to do everything that would drive a man away from a relationship — being too clingy, baby-talking, taking over his apartment, etc. Andie sets off to find the subject of her article. Enter McConaughey’s Benjamin Barry, a marketing executive who wants to land a deal with a diamond jewelry client. The twist? In order to get the client, Ben bets that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

How to Lose a Guy is loosely based on a satirical book of the same name. That book does have a sequel. However, right now, there are no plans for a How to Lose a Guy film sequel. But that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.

“I don’t know how you would do it, frankly; I don’t think it would be the same without Kate and Matthew in it,” director Donald Petrie told Vanity Fair in a 20th anniversary oral history interview. “I know that the ladies who wrote the original book have written these stick-figure how-to books. But it’s beyond me. It would have to be a writer coming in with an amazing pitch of how they’re going to sequel-ize this.”

Luckily, Hudson and McConaughey are in, as long as the right idea comes along.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are both down for a ‘How to Lose a Guy’ sequel

Hudson and McConaughey, who co-starred in Fool’s Gold five years after How to Lose a Guy, are still great friends. They often speak fondly of How to Lose a Guy and have shared their thoughts on a sequel.

In 2020, McConaughey told E! News that he would “possibly” do a sequel.

“I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one,” he said. “And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”

Likewise, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last year (seen above), Hudson said she was willing to do a sequel.

“We both have the same feeling about it. If, for some reason, a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it,” Hudson said. “I love working with Matthew.”

Hudson even pitched her own satirical idea for a title: How to Lose a Husband in 20 Years.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey shared where Andie and Ben would be today

Even if a sequel doesn’t happen, Hudson and McConaughey have their own ideas of where Andie and Ben’s relationship has gone. The former co-stars got together for an Instagram Live on Feb. 6 to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary. During their chat, they shared their thoughts on where the on-screen couple is today.

Hudson said she has a “real version” and a “movie version” in mind. In the real version, “they’re still happy and adventurous … and have kids and made it work.” The movie version, of course, would include a conflict of some kind.

McConaughey agreed that “there’s gotta be some major conflict.”

“And she’s still in the yellow dress,” he added.