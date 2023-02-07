‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Sequel: Could It Happen? Here’s What the Director and Stars Say

February 7, 2023
February 7, 2023

It’s officially been 20 years since Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey schemed each other into a romance in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The 2003 romantic comedy remains a hit today — McConaughey once said he gets more “mailbox money” from this project than any other film he’s worked on. There have been mumblings of a modern remake, but what about a How to Lose a Guy sequel with the original cast? Here’s what the director and stars have said.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson as Andie holding a dog and Matthew McConaughey as Ben
Kate Hudson as Andie and Matthew McConaughey as Ben in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ | Paramount Pictures

Is there a sequel to ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ planned?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows Hudson’s Andie Anderson, an advice columnist for a magazine in New York City, who is tasked with writing a piece called “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She plans to do everything that would drive a man away from a relationship — being too clingy, baby-talking, taking over his apartment, etc. Andie sets off to find the subject of her article. Enter McConaughey’s Benjamin Barry, a marketing executive who wants to land a deal with a diamond jewelry client. The twist? In order to get the client, Ben bets that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

How to Lose a Guy is loosely based on a satirical book of the same name. That book does have a sequel. However, right now, there are no plans for a How to Lose a Guy film sequel. But that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.

“I don’t know how you would do it, frankly; I don’t think it would be the same without Kate and Matthew in it,” director Donald Petrie told Vanity Fair in a 20th anniversary oral history interview. “I know that the ladies who wrote the original book have written these stick-figure how-to books. But it’s beyond me. It would have to be a writer coming in with an amazing pitch of how they’re going to sequel-ize this.”

Luckily, Hudson and McConaughey are in, as long as the right idea comes along.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are both down for a ‘How to Lose a Guy’ sequel

Hudson and McConaughey, who co-starred in Fool’s Gold five years after How to Lose a Guy, are still great friends. They often speak fondly of How to Lose a Guy and have shared their thoughts on a sequel.

In 2020, McConaughey told E! News that he would “possibly” do a sequel.

“I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one,” he said. “And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”

Likewise, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last year (seen above), Hudson said she was willing to do a sequel.

“We both have the same feeling about it. If, for some reason, a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it,” Hudson said. “I love working with Matthew.”

Hudson even pitched her own satirical idea for a title: How to Lose a Husband in 20 Years.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey shared where Andie and Ben would be today

Even if a sequel doesn’t happen, Hudson and McConaughey have their own ideas of where Andie and Ben’s relationship has gone. The former co-stars got together for an Instagram Live on Feb. 6 to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary. During their chat, they shared their thoughts on where the on-screen couple is today.

Hudson said she has a “real version” and a “movie version” in mind. In the real version, “they’re still happy and adventurous … and have kids and made it work.” The movie version, of course, would include a conflict of some kind.

McConaughey agreed that “there’s gotta be some major conflict.”

“And she’s still in the yellow dress,” he added.