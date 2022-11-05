How to Watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On Nov. 5, the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. This year, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Eminem, and more stars will be inducted into the iconic hall of fame. Here’s how music fans can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Fans can watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on HBO

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland, Ohio. This year, the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

While the induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 5, fans will not be able to watch it on TV until Nov. 19. In order to watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, fans must have either HBO or HBO Max.

To use HBO, viewers must have a cable or satellite plan that supports the TV network. If HBO is not an option, music fans can sign up for an HBO Max subscription.

There are two versions of HBO Max. An ad-free subscription costs $14.99 a month, and a subscription with ads costs $9.99.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Other ways to keep up with the upcoming induction ceremony

If fans are not able to purchase HBO or HBO Max, there will be ways for rock ‘n roll fans to catch certain parts of the ceremony.

Before the induction ceremony begins, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be live streaming the ceremony’s red carpet event.

The red carpet event will stream on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame YouTube channel on Nov. 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

SiriusXM is also broadcasting the induction ceremony during a live radio simulcast. Fans can view SiriusXM streaming options here.

For fans who want to attend the event in person, tickets are available to purchase through AXS.com or at the Microsoft Theater’s box office. According to AXS, ticket prices begin at $175.

Doors for the in-person induction ceremony will open at 6 p.m. PT, and the induction ceremony will start at 7 p.m. PT.

Who is being inducted at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, there will be inductees in multiple categories at the 2022 induction ceremony. The list of 2022 inductees can be viewed below.

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award:

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

