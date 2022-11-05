How to Watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
On Nov. 5, the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. This year, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Eminem, and more stars will be inducted into the iconic hall of fame. Here’s how music fans can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Fans can watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on HBO
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland, Ohio. This year, the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in LA.
While the induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 5, fans will not be able to watch it on TV until Nov. 19. In order to watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, fans must have either HBO or HBO Max.
To use HBO, viewers must have a cable or satellite plan that supports the TV network. If HBO is not an option, music fans can sign up for an HBO Max subscription.
There are two versions of HBO Max. An ad-free subscription costs $14.99 a month, and a subscription with ads costs $9.99.
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
Other ways to keep up with the upcoming induction ceremony
If fans are not able to purchase HBO or HBO Max, there will be ways for rock ‘n roll fans to catch certain parts of the ceremony.
Before the induction ceremony begins, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be live streaming the ceremony’s red carpet event.
The red carpet event will stream on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame YouTube channel on Nov. 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET.
SiriusXM is also broadcasting the induction ceremony during a live radio simulcast. Fans can view SiriusXM streaming options here.
For fans who want to attend the event in person, tickets are available to purchase through AXS.com or at the Microsoft Theater’s box office. According to AXS, ticket prices begin at $175.
Doors for the in-person induction ceremony will open at 6 p.m. PT, and the induction ceremony will start at 7 p.m. PT.
Who is being inducted at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?
According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, there will be inductees in multiple categories at the 2022 induction ceremony. The list of 2022 inductees can be viewed below.
Performer Category:
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Duran Duran
- Eminem
- Eurythmics
- Dolly Parton
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
Musical Excellence Award:
- Judas Priest
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Early Influence Award:
- Harry Belafonte
- Elizabeth Cotten
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
- Allen Grubman
- Jimmy Iovine
- Sylvia Robinson
