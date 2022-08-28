How to Watch BLACKPINK’s 2022 MTV VMAs Performance

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place on Aug. 28, and the K-pop group BLACKPINK will be performing. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will perform their new song “Pink Venom.” Here’s how fans can watch BLACKPINK’s 2022 MTV VMAs performance.

How to watch BLACKPINK’s MTV VMAs performance

There are multiple ways to watch the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28. The award show will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

For BLACKPINK fans with cable or satellite TV subscriptions, the 2022 MTV VMAs will be broadcast on MTV. The award show will also air on networks including MTV2, Nickelodeon, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, BET, TV Land, VH1, and the CW.

Those with cable or satellite subscriptions can also watch the 2022 VMAs online, as the award show will be available to stream on MTV’s official website or through the MTV app using the subscriber’s login information.

If fans do not have cable or satellite TV, there are multiple streaming options available to watch this year’s MTV VMAs. The upcoming award show will stream on Paramount+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The cost and channels provided with each streaming option vary, with some streaming services offering limited-day free trials.

What time will the 2022 MTV VMAs start?

The broadcast of the MTV VMAs will begin at 8 p.m. ET. BLACKPINK’s performance time is unknown, so BLINKs who want to catch Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s performance will need to be watching the award show once it begins.

Throughout the night, multiple artists are set to perform. The complete list of 2022 MTV VMAs performers can be viewed below.

2022 MTV VMAs performers:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

BLACKPINK

Eminem & Snoop Dogg

J Balvin

Jack Harlow

Kane Brown

Lizzo

Måneskin

Marshmello & Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Panic! at the Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

BLACKPINK will perform ‘Pink Venom’ at the MTV VMAs

On Aug. 19, BLACKPINK released the song “Pink Venom” as a pre-release single for their upcoming studio album, Born Pink.

BLACKPINK is expected to perform “Pink Venom” at the 2022 VMAs. This performance will be a milestone in the K-pop group’s career, as it will be their first ever U.S. award show performance.

The K-pop group is nominated for multiple awards

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, BLACKPINK is nominated for Best Metaverse Performance and Group of the Year. BLACKPINK member Lisa is nominated for Best K-pop for her song “Lalisa.”

Nominees for the categories BLACKPINK is nominated in can be viewed below.

Group of the Year:

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Best Metaverse Performance:

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best K-pop:

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy, “Loco”

Lisa, “Lalisa”

Seventeen, “Hot”

Stray Kids, “Maniac”

Twice, “The Feels”

The complete list of 2022 MTV VMAs nominees can be viewed here.

