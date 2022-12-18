The TLC series Sister Wives easily qualifies as one of the most popular reality TV shows today. It follows Kody Brown, his wives, and his 18 children as they manage their polygamist lifestyle. When the show first began, the Browns lived in Lehi, Utah, before packing up and heading to Las Vegas, Nevada. From there, they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. Fans can’t get enough of the drama that comes along with the Brown family. If you’re interested in the series, you might be wondering how to watch Sister Wives and catch up on all the action. We’ve got you covered.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody Brown, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle

Where to Watch ‘Sister Wives’

Sister Wives calls TLC home and has since it debuted in 2010. New episodes air on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. EST. However, TLC consistently replays episodes throughout the week, so there are plenty of opportunities to catch up before the following episode airs.

If you don’t have access to live TV, don’t worry. Fans can still watch Sister Wives on discovery+. The streaming platform typically uploads new episodes between 2:00-3:00 a.m. on Sunday mornings which means subscribers get a jump on those who only watch with traditional cable or live TV.

Is ‘Sister Wives’ on Netflix?

Unfortunately, fans can’t watch Sister Wives on Netflix, but if you’re looking for more reality TV shows in the same vein, Netflix has other options. Recently, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey debuted on the streamer.

Netflix’s synopsis of the docuseries reads, “In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.”

Other popular series include Murder Among the Mormons, Wild, Wild Country, and Abducted in Plain Sight.

Is ‘Sister Wives’on Hulu?

Those with a basic Hulu subscription can’t watch Sister Wives on the streamer, but those with Hulu Live do have access to it. The platform has exclusive access to all seasons. If you want to get caught up quickly, we recommend jumping straight to the latest season.

Plus, a Hulu Live subscription gives you access to a variety of TLC shows, including Say Yes to the Dress, Little People, Big World, and Seeking Sister Wife. Out of those options, Seeking Sister Wife shares the most similarities with Sister Wives, but the shows aren’t related. In Seeking Sister Wife, not every family introduced practices polygamy due to Mormon beliefs. Some simply believe the lifestyle offers up everything they want.

Check out all of our Sister Wives coverage right here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet.