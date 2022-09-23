How to Watch ‘Bones and All,’ Timothée Chalamet’s 2nd Film With ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino

Timothée Chalamet is reuniting with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for the upcoming romance-horror film. Bones and All. The movie will mark the actor-director duo’s second collaboration and stars the Escape Room franchise’s Taylor Russell. Here’s how to watch Bones and All when the movie debuts to the public later this year.

‘Bones and All’: its cast, director, and story details

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ book and adapted by David Kajganich, the coming-of-age love story follows Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet). The two unlikely companions meet in America’s Midwest in the 1980s. Maren has been abandoned by her family for her odd behaviors. She seeks out friendship with Lee as they journey across the country searching for her father (André Holland).

The pair bonds over their strange desire to eat human flesh, which forces them into society’s margins. Along the way, they meet others who share this peculiar urge, including Sully (Mark Rylance), Jake (Michael Stuhlbarg), and Brad (David Gordon Green), reports IMBd.

Although Guadagnino now seems excited about the release of his newest film, he was initially reluctant to take it on. Kajganich first approached the Italian director about helming the project in 2020, after its original director decided not to move forward. Guadagnino told Deadline:

“I said, ‘I would love to read anything you write, but at this moment in my life I have so many projects that I don’t want to add another on top of it and become this flimsy person attached to everything.’ I passed on the grounds of me being too busy, and us being too close as friends for me to leave him hanging.”

Review: Timothée Chalamet charms in cannibal romance "Bones and All"—but Taylor Russell's unforgettablehttps://t.co/lq714EkYoJ — TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2022

Thankfully, Kajganich persisted. “Once I started reading, not only was it as excellently written as I had predicted, but the characters he built into the script were powerfully touching to me and resonated in a very deep and intimate way,” said Guadagnino, “given that I didn’t know the novel and hadn’t developed the project.”

Once it came time to cast the leading roles, Guadagnino was eager to send the script to his former collaborator, Chalamet, who he praised as “a great actor and a great star.”

Guadagnino said of his choice to cast Chalamet as Lee: “I had finished the script and I called Dave and said, ‘Dave, it’s amazing, I know how to make this movie, and I think there’s an amazing character for Timothée to play.’ I hadn’t formulated in my mind who Maren would be yet, but I knew who I wanted for Lee.”

When can U.S. audiences watch ‘Bones and All’?

According to WhatToWatch, Bones and All has a U.S. release date of November 23, 2022. Premieres in other countries have yet to be confirmed.

The Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet reunion is here: MGM has picked up worldwide distribution rights to Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s first U.S.-set feature film, "Bones and All," also starring Chloë Sevigny and Taylor Russell. pic.twitter.com/ODQcbCAC3T — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 22, 2022

Before its theatrical release, the movie got its world premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival on September 2. The film received a 10-minute standing ovation from festival attendees, with the crowd even chanting, “Luca! Luca! Luca!” after the credits rolled.

So far, critics have given Bones and All overwhelmingly positive reviews. The movie currently stands at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Bones and All’ isn’t inspired by Armie Hammer

2017’s Call Me By Your Name was a big moment in both Chalamet and Guadagnino’s careers. The movie earned both men their first Oscar nominations; Chalamet for Best Actor, and Guadagnino for Best Picture. It was easily one of the more acclaimed movies of 2017, receiving countless other awards and nominations.

But the pair’s latest project, Bones and All, marks a significant shift in tone for both men. Although both Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All both tell the story of troubled, young characters coming to terms with their desires, the latter of the two delving into horror-thriller themes. Guadagnino has explored this genre in films like 2018’s Suspiria. But it remains something Chalamet has yet to do in his career.

Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All | MGM via Youtube

When it was first announced that Guadagnino and Chalamet would make Bones and All, many raised eyebrows about the film’s underlying theme of cannibalism due to Call Me By Your Name’s other leading man, Armie Hammer.

The disgraced actor was allegedly exposed for coercing women to indulge in his sexual fantasies in a series of graphic Instagram DMs and text messages last year. Many of these messages included long, thought-out descriptions of cannibalism.

In his recent interview with Deadline, Guadagnino made sure to clarify that, no, Hammer did not inspire Bones and All.

“It didn’t dawn on me,” the director revealed. “I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media.”

He continued: “This project, which was a popular book, had been in development for a number of years before Dave Kajganich brought it to me in 2020. I responded immediately to these characters who are disenfranchised and living on the edge of society. Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage.”

Guadagnino then concluded his adamant denial of any Hammer-related influence on his film. He told the publication, “I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it.”

RELATED: ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Director Reveals Why You Never See Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer Have Sex