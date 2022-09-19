How to Watch Season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will return on Sept. 19. The longstanding show promises to bring fierce competition to the dance floor again. While the premise of the competition remains the same, loyal fans will watch 16 celebrities battle it out for the famed Mirrorball Trophy in a brand new way. The series will no longer air on ABC. Instead, it will be hosted on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. We have all the details you’ll need to tune in to Dancing with the Stars season 31.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 will air exclusively on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars aired on ABC for the first 30 seasons of the series. Season 31 is bringing about big changes. The series will no longer be broadcast on ABC. Instead, viewers will need a Disney+ membership to see the famed competition series.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 | Disney+

Disney’s streaming service will maintain the same schedule as ABC, though. The Premiere Night Party will stream live on Disney+ at 8 PM eastern. During the premiere, fans will be introduced to the star-studded cast and see them perform for the first time. The series will be ad-free. Viewers who already have Disney+ won’t need to sign up for anything new, but those who are not yet subscribers will need to sign up for the service to watch Dancing with the Stars season 31.

Disney+ is currently offering new subscribers their first month of viewing for just $1.99. All additional months will be billed at $7.99. Fans can also bundle several streaming offerings, including Hulu and ESPN, for $13.99 per month.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 includes contestants from every corner of the entertainment industry

For its inaugural season as an exclusive Disney+ series, Dancing with the Stars is pulling out all the stops. A star-studded cast is sure to keep viewers plenty engaged. This year, the casting department reached just about every corner of the entertainment industry to find competitors.

Reality TV stars Teresa Giudice, Vinny Guadagnino, Shangela, and Gabby Windey, have all been named as contestants. Giudice has served as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for years, while Guadagnino is best known for his work on Jersey Shore. Shangela appeared for three seasons on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Windey joins a growing list of former The Bachelor contestants to join the dancing competition. Jordin Sparks, best known for her recording career, is also set to compete. Sparks got her big break on American Idol.

TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio has joined the cast. She’ll be competing against her mother, Heidi D’Amelio. Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, will also be vying for the Mirrorball Trophy. Sam Champion and Wayne Brady have been named as contestants,too.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro pose among the headshots of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 cast | Disney+

Actors Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Selma Blair, and Jason Lewis are also cast members. Lewis portrayed Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City. Musical stars Cheryl Ladd and Jesse James Decker round out the contestant pool.

