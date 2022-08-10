Hulu Isn’t the Only Place Fans Can Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’

Abbott Elementary is getting the love it deserves. The TV show, which streams on Hulu the next day after airing on ABC on Tuesdays, garnered a massive audience during its first season. But now, there’s another place to watch the Philadelphia workplace comedy.

Where to watch ‘Abbott Elementary’

(L-R): Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Janelle James in ‘Abbott Elementary’ | Ser Baffo/ABC via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers working at a Philadelphia Elementary School. Creator Quinta Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, who, along with her colleagues, spends every day trying to create a positive environment for her students, despite many challenges due to underfunding.

Abbott Elementary gained recognition as the breakout show of the season, thanks to the brilliant acting by the show’s ensemble including Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

The first season of Abbott Elementary included 13 episodes and aired on ABC from December 2021 through April 2022. All the episodes debuted on Hulu the day after. The agreement between the two platforms will continue for season 2.

But beginning August 20, fans will also be able to watch Abbott Elementary season 1 on HBO Max. Future seasons will be available for streaming after airing on ABC.

‘Abbott Elementary’ cast and characters

In addition to Brunson’s overwhelmingly positive central character, the Abbott Elementary cast is rounded out with several supporting players. Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie) acts as a substitute teacher who wants to be principal. He and Janine are poised to be the “will they, won’t they” couple of the show.

Janelle James portrays Ava Coleman, the incompetent principal who lacks the passion for education her colleagues share. She got the job at the school through blackmail but has her own reasons for sticking with it.

Lisa Ann Walter portrays Melissa Schemmenti, Janine’s fellow second-grade teacher who always knows somebody who can help out in a pinch. Jacob Hill stars as Chris Perfetti, Janine’s friend, and a history teacher who comes across as awkward but caring.

Sheryl Lee Ralph portrays Barbara Howard, a religious first-grade teacher who sticks with tried and true methods and acts as a mentor to Janine (albeit reluctantly at times). Finally, there is William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, the custodian who often takes on more of a role than he’s required.

‘Abbott Elementary’ scored several Emmy nominations

The ABC show received critical acclaim for the incredible performance of the cast. It landed an impressive seven nominations ahead of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. Among the recognized acts are Brunson, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while James and Ralph were recognized with an award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Tyler James Williams received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. On top of that, Brunson got a nomination for writing. Wendy O’Brien also earned a nod for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. And finally, Abbott Elementary received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Brunson reacted to the nominations with a post on her Twitter account. “Crying, shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three,” she wrote. “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”

Fans can watch Abbott Elementary when it returns on September 21, 2022, with the season 2 premiere.

