Hulu’s Psychological Thriller ‘The Patient’ Starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson: Release Date, Trailer, and Cast

Steve Carell will star in the upcoming FX series The Patient airing exclusively on Hulu. Find out when the show will release, plus the entire release schedule for The Patient. We also have details about Carell’s co-stars in the psychological thriller, the premise of The Patient, and the first trailer.

Steve Carell & Domhnall Gleeson in ‘The Patient’ | FX/Hulu

‘The Patient’ release schedule

The limited series starring Carell will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on Aug. 30, 2022. The Patient will have 10 episodes total and new episodes will come out weekly on Tuesdays. The release schedule for the series is as follows:

Sept. 6 — Episode 4

Sept. 13 — Episode 5

Sept. 20 — Episode 6

Sept. 27 — Episode 7

Oct. 4 — Episode 8

Oct. 11 — Episode 9

Oct. 18 — Finale

‘The Patient’ cast includes Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson

Carell plays Alan Strauss in the FX/Hulu series, a therapist who gets held prisoner by his patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. The Patient also stars:

Linda Emond as Candace, Sam’s mother

Andrew Leeds as Ezra, Alan’s son

Laura Niemi

Alex Rich

David Alan Grie

Hulu’s psychological thriller shows a serial killer patient’s role reversal with his therapist

The Patient’s premise is simple. Sam wants his therapist, Alan, to curb his homicidal urges. The upcoming Hulu series follows Alan’s journey as he’s held captive by Sam.

Psycho. Therapist. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in FX’s The Patient. Streaming 8/30. Only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/iDbpQyJ3ER — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) July 14, 2022

According to Hulu’s press site, the logline continues:

“In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again … but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds). Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself.” Hulu Press

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) are executive producers and writers on The Patient. Carell is also an executive producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu, and Chris Long.

Watch the trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Patient’

“I’m not content,” Sam confesses in the trailer for The Patient. “I get angry. That’s the sort of thing you help people with, right?”

“My whole life, I have been trying to figure myself out so I can help people understand themselves,” Alan says in a separate conversation. The trailer shows shots of Alan with presumably his former wife juxtaposed with clips of Alan alone.

The teaser also makes it clear Alan is considering a return to therapy. However, what he doesn’t know is this will come in the form of Sam kidnapping him and forcing him into role reversal sessions.

“Successful therapy requires a safe environment without anything like fear hanging over every session,” Alan pleads with his captor. Tune in to find out what happens in the 10-episode limited series.

Stream episodes of FX’s The Patient on Aug. 30 only on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode Guide and Release Schedule