‘Hunters’ Season 2 Finale: Each Character’s Fate in the Prime Video Series Explained

The long-awaited season 2 of Prime Video‘s Hunters is finally here. Find out how the 8-episode season concluded, including what happened to the major characters and how Al Pacino’s role Meyer Offerman fit into the second season. Plus, what became of Adolf Hitler (Udo Kier) in the series finale of Hunters.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Hunters series finale “The Trial of Adolf Hitler.”]

‘Hunters’ Season 2 Promo Image | Amazon Studios

Meyer Offerman ordered the hit on Jonah’s grandmother Ruth

Ruth Heidelbaum’s (Jeannie Berlin) death is the catalyst to Jonah’s (Logan Lerman) involvement with the Hunters. Until her death, Ruth worked undercover with Meyer to seek out and kill former Nazis. After she got shot and killed in her apartment, Jonah meets Meyer and learns of his Safta’s second life.

In the epic conclusion to the first season of Hunters, we learn Meyer is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Quite literally, Meyer is the brutal former Nazi Wilhelm Zuchs, widely known as “the Wolf.” After Jonah discovered Meyer’s true identity, he killed him.

Still, Meyer appears frequently in season 2 of Hunters whenever the narrative flashes back in time. Eventually, it’s revealed Meyer was doing everything he could to protect his former identity. Meyer ordered the hit on Ruth when she discovered the truth about who he was.

Hitler is still alive at the end of ‘Hunters’

At the end of Hunters Season 1, Adolf Hitler and Eva “The Colonel” Braun (Lena Olin) are alive and well in Argentina. They’ve brainwashed Joe (Louis Ozawa Changchien) and plan to use him in their plot against the Hunters. However, that doesn’t work out in their favor.

With help from Jonah’s long-lost Auntie Chava (Jennifer Jason Leigh), the Hunters seek out Adolf Hitler. But instead of killing him through their usual ritual, the group of Nazi hunters brings him to justice.

In the fictional world of the Prime Video series, Hitler is tried in a court of law for crimes against humanity, war crimes, and conspiracy to commit murder. He’s found guilty on all charges and sentenced to lifetime imprisonment, but before he’s transported to prison, Hitler has one last grand escape planned. He’s taken to Eva and Travis Leich (Greg Austin) and later imprisoned.

Eva Braun dies in ‘Hunters’ Season 2

Despite their loving reunion in Hunters Season 1, Eva thinks she’s to usher the Fourth Reich into power — not Hitler. She has moved on to the younger model, Travis, whom she sleeps with in season 2.

Greg Austin as Travis in ‘Hunters’ Season 2 | Amazon Studios

And just when it seems like Travis is out of the picture — Joe shoots him in the head in “Blutsbande” — he reappears with Eva in the final episode of Hunters. Despite their torrid love affair, the power-hungry Travis takes Eva out without a second thought, promising Hitler he’ll fulfill his wishes if he anoints him the new leader of the Nazi party. But when the Hunters infiltrate that plan, Travis makes his final escape. He’s shot in the shoulder by Joe, but what happens to him after he avoids arrest is unclear.

The Hunters get a happy ending in the series finale

For the most part, Jonah and the Hunters get a happy ending. Jonah marries his sweetheart Clara (Emily Rudd) in a Jewish ceremony in honor of his Aunt Chava, who was killed amidst Hitler’s capture.

Millie (Jerrika Hinton), Harriet (Kate Mulvany), a sober Lonny (Josh Radnor), Mindy (Carol Kane), and Joe are all in attendance at the wedding. Later, Harriet brings proof of Meyer’s involvement in Ruth’s murder to Jonah, giving him the peace he so craved.

Who is the man Jonah sees at the end of ‘Hunters’ Season 2?

As Harriet warned Jonah, “Evil doesn’t rest. Evil doesn’t retire. So why should we?” Evil seems to live on in the final moments of the series finale when Jonah eyes a German man while on his honeymoon in Miami.

“Miami was a nice surprise for a honeymoon,” Clara tells her new husband, who admits he thought it would be a “good change of pace.” However, it’s clear Jonah used the trip to track down and potentially murder another Nazi — the man he eyes at the restaurant in the final scene.

Watch every episode of Hunters on Prime Video.