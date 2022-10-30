‘I Am Shauna Rae’: Shauna Rae Gives an Update on Her Life

I Am Shauna Rae star Shauna Rae talks about what life has been like since appearing on the TLC reality show. Shauna says she is ready to become independent and start living life on her terms. Here’s the update she shared.

Shauna Rae explains why she decided to do ‘I Am Shauna Rae’

Shauna Rae | TLC/YouTube

Shauna discussed her reasons for appearing on I Am Shauna Rae. Her decision mostly stemmed from a desire to help and encourage others.

“I wanted to do the show because growing up, I didn’t see anyone like me,” says Shauna during an interview with Tamron Hall. “I want to show anyone who feels different or feels like they were put in a category, to show them that they can bust out of that category despite what anyone thinks. And no matter what, there’s always going to be someone out there that is supportive of you and wants you to do the best.”

Shauna Rae on why she changed her last name

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Encourage People to Take Care of Their Mental Health During Surprise Radio Appearance

Shauna recently changed her last name. She chose to stop using the last name Lessick. She explains she never felt “connected” to the name.

“I never felt like I was Shauna Rae Lessick,” she tells Hall. “When I got the name change, I didn’t know how big of a deal it was going to be. It really put my path in the past and made my future more of a reality for me.”

Shauna Rae is ready to become independent

Shauna says she’s ready to move out of her parents’ home and become independent. During the preview for the show, her mother admits it’s “scary” to think about her daughter moving to New York City.

“Mentally, emotionally, I definitely think I’m ready to live on my own, but I do feel overwhelmed,” says Shauna. “I’m not sure how this is going to go.”

During their Entertainment Tonight interview, Shauna’s sister Rylee says she’s not worried about her moving out, but she is concerned about her sister’s safety. “A first apartment is never fully safe,” she says.

One big step toward independence for Shauna is dating. She has been meeting with a matchmaker. Her parents are nervous because they worry about a man who might want to date their daughter for the wrong reasons.

“What’s his angle?” says Mark, Shauna’s stepfather. “They could pretend to be anybody,” says her mother.

In TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae trailer, we see that Shauna is talking to a man from Wales named Dan. She also goes on a date with a man who has pituitary dwarfism.

Shauna Rae’s plans for the future

Shauna shared what she hopes for in the future. During her interview on Entertainment Tonight, she says she wants to pursue a career where she can make a difference in the world.

“I think my career goals are to ultimately make the world a better place in some sense,” says Shauna. She says she wants to help both people and animals. One career goal that’s high on her list is to become a veterinarian. Shauna also says she’s interested in fashion and helping people who are unable to find clothing that fits them properly.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.