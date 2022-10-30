‘I Am Shauna Rae’: What We’re Hoping for in Season 2

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 is here. A lot has happened since the show last aired. Here’s what we hope will happen on the TLC show this season.

Who is TLC’s Shauna Rae?

Shauna Rae is the star of TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae. She is in her 20s, but a medical condition called malignant glioma, a rare cancerous brain tumor, caused her to stop growing. She says she is an adult but “looks like an 8-year-old child.” She had surgery and went through about three years of chemotherapy. She says she took growth hormones off and on, but she didn’t get past her current height of 3 feet 10 inches.

Here’s what we’re hoping for during season 2:

Shauna Rae will find love

One hope is that Shauna will find someone who cares for her and doesn’t have a hidden agenda. Shauna’s parents want her to become independent and eventually settle down with someone, but they worry about a potential love interest’s intentions. Since Shauna looks so young, it will be important that the person she dates goes into the relationship with the right intentions. Shauna says she tends to attract “creeps.”

Shauna has a tough time opening up to new people. During I Am Shauna Rae Season 1 Episode 3 (titled “Love at First Height”), she says her “trust issues are through the roof.” Shauna reveals she was in a few bad relationships that ended because she was being used.

“My walls are like 100 feet tall,” says Shauna during season 1. “And that’s because I’ve been used a lot. And I’ve been used for dumb reasons.”

Shauna Rae will be able to live independently

Shauna expressed a desire to leave her parents’ home and live independently. She’s trying to figure out if she will live alone, with roommates, or with her sister, Rylee. She tells Tamron Hall during a recent interview that she’s ready to move out, but one thing holding her back is her financial situation.

“I’m ready to get out of the house as soon as it’s proper for me,” says Shauna. “I know that I’m ready emotionally. I know that I am ready to take that battle on physically. It’s just the financials.”

Hopefully, Shauna’s financial situation will improve, and she will be able to move out and start her life as an adult. Shauna’s stepfather, Mark, tells Hall that he doesn’t want any of his children to move out before they’re ready.

Shauna Rae will move closer to her career goals

Shauna says her goal is to work with animals. She is also interested in fashion and hopes to provide clothing for people who can’t find clothes that fit them properly. In the preview on TLC’s Instagram account, Shauna is seen sitting behind a sewing machine. She mentions that she’s working on a clothing line. It will be exciting to see what happens with her clothing line.

