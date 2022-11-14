‘I Am Shauna Rae’: Where Is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Filmed?

TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae returns for season 2. Viewers get an inside look at Shauna’s life and how she’s working toward building a fulfilling life. Here’s what we know about where I Am Shauna Rae is filmed.

Who is Shauna Rae?

Shauna Rae | TLC/YouTube

Shauna Rae is the star of the new TLC show I Am Shauna Rae. She is in her 20s, but a medical condition called malignant glioma, a rare cancerous brain tumor, stunted her growth. According to Shauna Rae, she is an adult but “looks like an 8-year-old child.” She had surgery and went through about three years of chemotherapy. She says she took growth hormones off and on, but she didn’t grow past her current height of 3 feet 10 inches.

Where is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ filmed?

RELATED: ‘I Am Shauna Rae’: What We’re Hoping for in Season 2

I Am Shauna Rae is filmed on Long Island, New York. Shauna and her family are from Pittsburgh. They’re currently renting a house on Long Island and are planning to purchase their own home soon.

Shauna’s mom wants her to continue living at home. This isn’t Shauna’s preference. She really wants to move out and live independently. The only problem is Shauna doesn’t have enough money to move out yet.

Shauna Rae got sticker shock while apartment hunting on Long Island

Shauna lives in one of the most expensive parts of New York, but she didn’t fully understand that until she and her younger sister, Rylee began looking for apartments. One apartment they were interested in had a monthly rent of $4,100. There was also an annual charge of $375 for the amenities. When Shauna and Rylee heard the price, they were taken aback.

“The rent was insane for the fact that I want to be a community college student that probably goes into art,” says Rylee during season 2 episode 2. “It’s definitely out of our budget,” adds Shauna. “If Rylee and I are seriously considering moving out then we need to get our ducks in a row.”

Shauna decided right away to look for a job. She interviewed at a pet boarding facility and was hired on the spot. Shauna has five dogs, so she’s perfect for the job. Her new boss expressed concerns about her small build, particularly when it comes to handling large dogs, but she proved she could hold her own.

Shauna’s relationship with her family

Shauna is close to her family, but she sometimes clashes with her elder sister, Tara. The cameras followed Shauna during season 1 as she shopped for bridesmaid dresses for her sister’s wedding. Shauna says it was tough to go on this shopping trip because she and Tara fight a lot. Her stepfather, Mark, says Tara and Shauna were close when they were younger but grew apart as they got older.

“When I met Tara and Shauna, their relationship was much more amenable,” says Mark. “They were very close, but as they got older, and especially after Tara left high school, it became a lot more adversarial. And I think it’s that Shauna [is] jealous that Tara is living the life that she should be living also.”

Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.