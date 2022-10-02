‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: This Couple Has the Greatest Chance for Survival

I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 was dramatic, messy, and strangely entertaining. However, it was sometimes tough to watch some of the relationships on the TLC show disintegrate.

One couple who seems to have what it takes for the long haul is Robert and Kristy. Here’s why they have the greatest chance for survival out of all the couples.

Robert and Kristy worked as a team to save their family

Nancy, Robert and Kristy on I Love a Mama’s Boy | TLC/YouTube

Things were rocky in Robert and Kristy’s marriage because of their clash with Robert’s mother, Nancy. During the show, Nancy wasn’t shy about saying she didn’t like Kristy and wanted her gone.

Robert told the producers during the show’s filming that one reason his mother didn’t approve of the marriage was because he and Kristy eloped. It was hard for Nancy to accept she wasn’t included on their big day.

Despite Nancy’s attempts to break up the marriage, Robert and Kristy managed to work as a team and fight for their relationship. At first, Robert tried to remain neutral, but he soon realized he would have to make a choice between his mother or his wife and children. Toward the end of the season he said he had cut the cord and he was no longer a mama’s boy.

Robert and Kristy’s marriage almost fell apart because of a paternity test

One way Nancy tried to get Kristy out of the picture was by asking for a paternity test to see if Kimmie was really Robert’s daughter. She told Robert that she didn’t think his daughter looked like him, and she questioned if he was really the father.

Robert tried to keep the peace by agreeing with whatever his mother would ask him to do. However, that backfired when he agreed to the paternity test. Kristy felt disrespected by the request. She let Robert know this was the last straw for her. She asked him to put his foot down and make it clear to his mother that her behavior had gone too far.

Robert tried to get an apology from Nancy, but he was unsuccessful. He left his mother’s house and told her that he chooses his family. He said he had to choose Kristy and their children. He then said he needed some space from his mother. This hurt Nancy, but this decision allowed Robert and Kristy to start fresh and reconnect as a family.

Robert and Kristy have the best chance at making their relationship last

Compared to the other couples, Robert and Kristy have the best chance at lasting. They seem to be on the same page, and they’re both making an effort to stay together and work on the relationship.

Other couples on the show ran into trouble when the son took the mother’s side too often. This created tension and eventually led to a breakup. One example is the situation with Tre and Abby. Tre made it clear his mother always comes first. This is likely why his relationship didn’t last.

If there is another season of I Love a Mama’s Boy, it would be interesting to see where Robert and Kristy are now in their relationship. Hopefully things are better than ever, and they can eventually have a peaceful, loving relationship with Nancy.

