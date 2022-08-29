‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Robert Says He Cut the Cord and Is No Longer a ‘Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy is back for the season 3 finale. Robert finally made a decision about whether he chooses his mother or his wife, Kristy. Here’s what happened last time on the reality show.

Kristy and Robert spend time together

Kristy and Robert are finally getting some couple-time. Kristy says she’s happy that she’s able to get some time with her husband without his mother, Nancy, there.

“It feels like a new beginning,” says Robert. “I don’t feel like I’m walking on eggshells. I don’t feel like I have to worry, and my life is stress free.” Although Robert says he is happy and free of stress, he also feels like he and his mom went through a breakup.

Robert says he feels like he has “attachment issues.” He’s trying to restrain himself from calling his mother, but he’s having a tough time. Kristy doesn’t think Robert’s mother is going to accept the situation. She thinks Nancy will try to show up at his job. “I don’t think she’s going to let you stay away from her,” she says.

Robert is staying away from his mother until she apologizes

Robert thanked Kristy for not leaving him. She says she thought about it “a bunch of times.” Kristy was ready to end the relationship and start a new life. “I was ready to move on with my life,” she says.

Robert is prepared to distance himself from his mother until she apologizes. Kristy points out that there hasn’t been any fighting and “no drama” since his mother has been out of the picture. Robert says he feels like he’s “at peace” ever since they decided to stop communicating with Nancy.

Kristy says Robert is ‘opening his eyes’

Kristy is relieved Robert is finally aware of the dynamic Nancy has been creating. According to her, Nancy’s goal has always been to break up the marriage. “Robert is finally starting to open his eyes to what his mom is trying to do,” says Kristy. He’s starting to see that she’s trying to sabotage our marriage.”

Robert agrees that he sees what Nancy has been doing. “[My mom] can only play that game by using me because she knows I’m going to listen to anything that she requests.”

Robert says he and Kristy are “done” with his mother. He declares the “puppet strings” his mother had him on have been “cut off.” Robert says he’s no longer a mama’s boy and that he’s now a “wifey’s boy.”

Our take

It’s good that Robert has distanced himself from his mother. It was time for him to stand up for his wife and defend his family. Kristy was right. If Robert didn’t do something, Nancy would have broken up their marriage.

Robert made his choice, but it’s hard to say if he will be able to remain distanced from his mother. He says he sometimes wants to call her, so we’re wondering if he will have a weak moment and visit her.

