‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy returns for season 3 episode 3. Tensions between the mothers and sons and their significant others continue to grow. Will these reality TV star couples last? Here’s what happened last time.

Emily and Shekeb

Emily, Shekeb, Laila | TLC/YouTube

Emily decides to visit Shekeb’s mother, Laila, so she can apologize. The last time they were face-to-face, Emily destroyed Laila’s plants. She was upset because Shekeb gave her a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. However, Laila didn’t accept the plants or the apology. She says she’s not ready to talk.

“I’m really, really genuinely apologetic, and genuinely showing her that I want to make things work,” says Emily. “Laila is just giving me nothing.”

Kelly and Matt

Matt introduced his girlfriend, Britney, to his mother, Kelly. Their first meeting didn’t go well. Britney says Kelly wasn’t mean, but she wasn’t nice either. She felt like she was being interrogated. As soon as Britney sat down, Kelly took out a clipboard and began asking a list of questions from a sheet of paper. Matt was disappointed with how things went and how his mother was acting.

Kelly grilled Britney and asked her invasive questions. One question that seemed to rattle Britney was whether she would be open to getting a prenup. Britney said she didn’t think it was helpful to plan a divorce at the beginning of a marriage. She also asked Kelly if she signed a prenup and she said she didn’t.

Robert and Kristy

Kristy went to dinner with her cousin and sister-in-law. She told them about Robert’s request for a paternity test for their daughter, Kimberly. His mother, Nancy, doesn’t think Kristy is his biological daughter.

Kristy’s cousin and sister-in-law agree that Robert needs to set boundaries with his mother. They think Nancy is just trying to get under Kristy’s skin so that she can cause the couple to break up.

“[Nancy] has no boundaries,” says Kristy. “She’s jealous that her son found a wife and she’s jealous that he’s in love with me. I just want Robert to start seeing it how I see it and how everyone else around us sees it.”

Right now, things are strained between Robert and Kristy. He says their troubles are not good for their marriage. Kristy is unsure about the future of their relationship.

Ethan and Esther

Ethan says he has a “hot” mom and he’s not afraid to admit it. “I obviously don’t look at her in a sexual way, but I put her up on a pedestal for sure,” says Ethan.

Esther says she and Ethan do a lot of things together like take bike rides and go swimming. “I need to have Ethan around all the time because he’s my child,” says Esther.

Esther says she is committed to being a mother. “Being a mom, it’s not something I signed up for to say, ‘Oh, you’re 18, you’re 20, you know, you’re on your own,’ she says. “Until I take my last breath, I’m a mother, and that’s first and foremost.”

Ethan’s fiancée, Leyna, says she gets jealous of his relationship with his mother. The way he and his mother flirt with each other makes her uncomfortable. However, she’s trying to learn to accept their way of communicating.

RELATED: ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Meet the Season 3 Cast

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.