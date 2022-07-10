‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 Episode 4 is here. During this episode, titled “Sneaky Little Snake,” the couples continue to battle it out. It’s hard to tell who will win. Will it be the mothers or the significant others? Read on to get a recap of how the reality stars are doing.

Matt and Britney

Couple on bikes | Everton Vila via Unsplash

Matt is preparing to have Britney over for the first time. He says he’s nervous because it has been a long time since he’s gotten close to a new woman. Matt’s mother says there will be no relationship without her approval. “I want to help you but I don’t want to lose you either,” says Kelly. She says she wants Matt to find a woman but that also means less time for her. Kelly is torn about the situation.

Matt’s mother is so afraid of losing him that she tries to spy on him during his date with Kelly. Their houses are just a few feet away from each other, so Kelly tried to look in the window to see what they were doing.

Kelly was bothered that a bush in front of Matt’s home obstructed her view of his “comings and goings.” Her husband wouldn’t remove the bush, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and remove the bush herself. Britney says Kelly is just trying to get her to leave, and called her “insane.”

Before Kelly left, she turned to Britney and said, “Brit, I’m bats*** crazy.” Kelly responded by saying, “Yeah, I’m getting that.” Matt says his mom needs to calm down or they’re going to have a problem.

Shekeb and Emily

Shekeb tells Emily he had dinner with Yussra, the woman his mother, Laila, is trying to set him up with. Emily says she felt “betrayed and heartbroken.” She thought Laila was ready to accept her and her relationship with Shekeb.

Emily says Laila has set Shekeb up on a blind date before, so she’s not happy about him meeting Yussra. She thinks Laila is trying to break them up. Emily told Shekeb that his mother is a “sneaky little snake,” but he corrected her, saying, “She’s a queen.”

Tre and Abbey

Abbey says she’s trying to figure out where she stands when it comes to Tre. His Valentine’s date with his mother, Lorenda, made her feel left out. “I do feel like they leave me out of a lot of things that they do,” says Abbey.

Abbey invited Tre’s mother over to her mother’s tea shop so she could give her a birthday gift. However, she also wanted to talk to Lorenda about how much she’s over at the house. She asked her not to visit so much. Lorenda didn’t take that request well. “It was just like a stab to me,” says Lorenda.

Ethan and Leyna

Ethan and Leyna will be getting married soon. However, there has been some tension between Leyna and Ethan’s mother, Esther, because she has been planning everything for the wedding. The one part Leyna would like to plan is the rehearsal dinner.

Esther tried to plan that part too, but Leyna reminded her that she would like to have some say in her wedding. Ethan’s mom is paying for the wedding, so Leyna doesn’t have much say. She wants to have a talk with Esther about she feels, because she feels like there are no boundaries in their relationship.

RELATED: ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Meet the Season 3 Cast

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.