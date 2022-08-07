‘I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 Episode 8: Brittany Stands Up for Herself and the Paternity Test Results are in

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy is back for episode 8. The couples are not doing well with their relationships. Here’s what happened last time on the reality show.

Matt and Brittany

Matt is having second thoughts about Brittany because his mom, Kelly, doesn’t like her. There has been a lot of distance between Matt and Brittany lately because of the issues with his mother. “The fact that my mom does not care for Brittany, it’s just kind of made me think, ‘How is this even going to last?” says Matt.

Matt decides it would be a good idea to have lunch with Brittany so they can talk. Brittany brings her co-worker/boss with her to the lunch so she can give Matt a taste of his own medicine. She wants him to see how it feels to be questioned. Matt gets very upset when the tables are turned. He calls her a “tit for tat kind of girl.”

Matt decides he doesn’t like being grilled, so he leaves. At first, he asks where the bathroom is, but instead of going to the bathroom, the goes to his car and drives off.

Leyna and Ethan

Leyna pulls her future mother-in-law, Esther, aside and tells her to stop being so flirtatious with Ethan. Esther says this is a “stupid” conversation to have. She insists there’s nothing wrong with how they interact because it’s all fun and games. She also says she doesn’t consider it flirting. She tells Leyna that Ethan talks to her that way because he wants to make her feel good.

“It’s to make me feel good because I’m old,” says Esther. However, Leyna says she doesn’t like it and it’s “weird.” She also says she gets embarrassed if anyone else hears the way they talk to each other.

Kristy and Robert

Robert feels bad for getting his mother, Nancy, involved and allowing her to request a paternity test. He says he’s starting to see the “damage” he has caused, and he wants to make this right.

When Nancy sees the paternity results, she still has doubts. The test results said there’s a 99.999% probability of paternity, but she isn’t convinced that Robert’s daughter, Kimberly, is his because the test didn’t say 100% probability.

Emily and Shekeb

Emily says she realizes that Shekeb is her “soul mate.” She came to this conclusion after going on a date with Steven. She says she feels like she needs to prove to Shekeb’s mother, Laila, that she is the right woman for him. Emily’s plan is to make a Middle Eastern dish for Shekeb’s parents.

Shekeb is excited about Emily’s change of heart. He says it’s nice to see her making an effort to be nice. Shekeb’s mother didn’t have a great reaction to the news that she was invited for dinner. She called Emily a “demon girl” and said she was afraid she might try to poison her.

Laila still doesn’t like Emily. She has a plan to get Emily out of the picture. Since her husband isn’t going to the dinner, she invites Yussra to come with her instead. She wants Yussra and Shekeb to be together, so she thinks this plan might help make that happen.

