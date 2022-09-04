‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: What We’re Hoping for in Season 4

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 had many dramatic twists and turns. We got an inside look at the lives of women in a relationship with men who describe themselves as “mama’s boys.” Here’s what we’re hoping will happen in season 4.

We hope Leyna finds the right relationship

Leyna is troubled by the way Ethan interacts with his mother, Esther. She says their behavior is flirtatious. However, Ethan says they’re just complimenting each other. Leyna spoke to Ethan and Esther about their behavior, but they continued to act the same way.

During the producer’s update at the end of the season, Leyna announced the wedding was postponed. She says it’s because Ethan’s cat was sick (the cat later died), but we don’t buy it. She had been having second thoughts about marrying Ethan, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the wedding is called off. We hope Leyna finds the right person to settle down with.

We hope Kristy and Robert have a successful marriage

Kristy and Robert experienced marital strain because of his mother, Nancy. Throughout the season it seemed like Nancy was trying to cause division between the couple. Robert thinks part of the reason Nancy hasn’t supported his marriage is because he and Kristy eloped. According to him, Nancy has been “carrying around this weight” the entire time he has been married to Kristy.

The final straw for Robert was when his mother asked for a DNA test. She told him she didn’t think his daughter Kimberly was his. This upset Kristy and she started to pull away from Robert. He decided he had to make a choice. He was either going to side with his mother and lose his marriage, or distance himself from his mother and save his marriage.

Robert decided to stop communicating with his mother. He was more concerned about his relationship with his wife and children than making his mother happy. According to the show’s producers, Robert hasn’t spoke to his mother since the season ended. We’re hoping that Kristy and Robert will continue to repair their marriage.

We hope Shekeb and Emily find the right match

Shekeb and Emily had a lot of tension in their relationship. Part of the reason for the tension was Shekeb’s mother, Laila. She would try to set Shekeb up on dates behind Emily’s back. The last time Laila set Shekeb up, things didn’t go well.

Laila really wants Shekeb to date and eventually marry Yussra. When Laila unexpectedly invited Yussra to dinner, Emily became very upset and began saying inappropriate things.

During a separate meeting, Shekeb tried to get Laila and Emily to get along. He suggested they all live together so they could learn to like each other. However, Emily said she didn’t like his mother and would never live with her.

The night ended with Emily yelling at Laila and jumping over the banister. Shekeb sent Emily home in a taxi and decided to live with his mother again. We hope Shekeb and Emily find the right match. It doesn’t look like they’re meant to be together.

