‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Which Couples Are Still Together? Which Ones Ended Their Relationship?

I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 has been over for a few weeks now. One question you might have is which couples from the TLC reality series are still together and which ones broke up. Here’s a rundown of where the couples are today.

Matt and Brittany

Matt and Brittany on I Love a Mama’s Boy | YouTube/TLC

Relationship status: Not together

It’s safe to say this was one of the most dramatic relationships during season 3. Matt’s mother, Kelly, did everything in her power to make sure things went her way. Kelly didn’t seem to like Brittany from the very beginning, so she made things very uncomfortable for her.

One memorable stunt that season was when Kelly used her ATV to rip down a bush with a rope. She wanted to see inside the house so she could check on Matt and Brittany during their sleepover. Kelly wasn’t happy that the bush was obstructing her view.

Kelly also showed up at Brittany’s job unannounced so she could continue to grill her about dating Matt. This didn’t go over well and proved to be the beginning of the end of Brittany’s relationship with Matt. Their time together ended in a screaming match, with Matt eventually driving off and telling Brittany there’s only one Britney, and it’s not her. He was referring, as you probably already know, to Britney Spears.

As of this writing, Matt is dating a new person named Devon. It looks like things are getting serious based on his latest Instagram post.

Ethan and Leyna

Relationship status: Still together

It looks like Ethan and Leyna are still together. Leyna still has a photo of her engagement on her Instagram page. She also recently updated her page with a picture of her and Ethan at an event.

This is a bit of a surprise considering the couple postponed their wedding. Leyna told the producers the wedding was postponed because Ethan’s cat was near death (the cat later died), but at the time it looked like that probably wasn’t the real reason. There had been tension between the couple because of Ethan’s mother. Hopefully we’ll learn more if there is a season 4.

Shekeb and Emily

Relationship status: Not together

Shekeb and Emily had a lot of ups and downs. Emily and Laila (Shekeb’s mother) just couldn’t get along and ended up fighting most of the time. One situation that got under Emily’s skin was when Laila tried to set Shekeb up with a woman named Yussra.

The season ended with Shekeb moving back in with his mother. This isn’t the first time the couple broke up. However, we don’t think they’re going to get back together any time soon.

Robert and Kristy

Relationship status: still together

It looks like Robert and Kristy are still going strong. They still have posts of each other on their Instagram page and it appears things are working out well for the couple. Robert recently put up a funny Instagram post about how fans react when they meet the reality stars.

Overall, fans seem supportive of Robert and Kristy and are rooting for them. Some fans took to Kristy’s Instagram page to praise her for being such a good wife and mother.

Tre and Abby

Relationship status: Not together

Tre’s mother, Lorenda, was very involved in his life. She came over to Tre and Abby’s house every day to cook, clean, and keep an eye on the family. Tre didn’t mind seeing his mother every day (they lived just a few feet from each other), but Abby didn’t like the constant interruptions.

Abby asked Lorenda not to come over as much, but that didn’t go over well. This only made Tre miss his mother more and begin to see Abby as the person who was trying to “tear him apart” from his mother. Tre told the producers that his mother would always come first. It probably comes as no surprise that the couple chose to go their separate ways.

