‘I Love New York’: Where Are They Now – Fan Favorites

Reality television fans will never forget Tiffany “New York” Pollard. She rose to fame as a contestant on Flavor of Love, when the Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav broke her heart twice, she was granted her own spinoff, I Love New York, hoping to find love on her own terms. She walked away from the experiment single, but some of the contestants on the show stood out, and fans have been wondering what they’ve been up to.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

New York has appeared on multiple reality shows since her days as a VH1 staple

At the height of her VH1 fame, New York was the most polarizing reality star. She starred in two spinoffs, one about her dating life, and the other chronicling her trying to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Source: YouTube

She’s since gone on to work on other projects, including a talk show-style project titled Brunch at Tiffany’s. She also starred in the TV One series The Next 15, and the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother. The former VH1 star’s troubled relationship with her mother, Sister Patterson, was also chronicled on Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn.

Her highs and lows in love have also been chronicled, including a broken engagement and a heartbreaking miscarriage. After turning 40 in 2021, she shifted her focus from reality television to being a business owner and launching a cosmetics line.

Brothers Real and Chance had their own reality show

Real and Chance fought for New York’s attention. Chance was the wild one, with Real and his long Fabio-looking hair immediately stole New York’s heart. Real was eliminated, but Chance made it to the final two. She ultimately chose Tango.

The brothers were part of a rap duo, The Stallionaires, and landed their own spinoff – Real Chance of Love – with women vying for their attention. Both men remained close friends with New York.

Source: YouTube

Real would later be diagnosed with colon cancer, which he fought for two years. He died at the age of 33 in 2015.

Chance landed his own reality dating series, One Mo Chance, on the Zeus Network. He remains active on Instagram.

Her chosen suitor Tango remains active on social media

Tango was chosen because New York felt he was more tame than Chance. They two were engaged, but at the reunion special, he revealed his disappointment and anger over comments New York made about his mother, calling her fat and boring. He broke things off with her during the taping.

According to his Instagram page, he owns The Flexology Clinic, which provides customized, one on one stretch therapy & wellness treatments. He is also married and a new father to a son named Pheonix.

One contestant was in a longtime relationship with an Oscar winner

New York named David Otunga “Punk” because he was mild-mannered. After his elimination, the former lawyer transitioned into a career in professional wrestling, which included a stint with the WWE.

He began dating American Idol standout, Jennifer Hudson. Within a year, they were engaged and expecting their first child. The oscar-winner ended their engagement in 2007 after a decade together, and she accused him of making threats to her life. A custody battle ensued, and Otunga denied the allegations.