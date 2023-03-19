‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering Turned Down a Chance to Host ‘American Idol’

Actor Ian Ziering is known best for his role as Steve Sanders in Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000. However, he recently revealed that he could have been involved in a hugely popular reality TV series — American Idol. Apparently, Ziering turned down the chance to host the show. Here’s why, plus what he’s doing today and more info on American Idol‘s latest season.

Ian Ziering says he turned down the chance to host ‘American Idol’

Ziering was one of four regulars to appear in all 10 seasons of 90210. He also made a cameo in the 2019 reboot, BH90210. Ziering recently reunited with some of his co-stars — Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Rebecca Gayheart — at ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, where he revealed a secret about his career: the reality hosting gig he almost had.

During a panel hosted by People, Ziering revealed that former Fox casting executive Missy Halperin approached him with a question about a reality TV gig.

“Shortly after [Beverly Hills, 90210] went off the air, Missy Halperin, who we all know [in casting], said, ‘Ian, would you ever consider hosting a reality show?'” he said, as People reported.

Ziering’s response to Halperin? “No, I’m an actor.”

However, what he didn’t know was that the reality TV show in question was American Idol, which became a major success during its first season in 2002. Ziering clarified that Halperin didn’t make a direct offer to host the show, but had he said yes, he would have been considered for the job. Thankfully, he doesn’t seem to regret turning it down.

“I would have been horrible,” Ziering said.

What is Ian Ziering doing now?

Those who kept up with Ziering after 90210 will know that he did dabble in reality TV after all. In 2007, he competed on Dancing With the Stars alongside Cheryl Burke and made it to the semi-finals. He then hosted a series called Your Mama Don’t Dance in 2008, as well as America’s Healthiest Heroes in 2014 and Food Network Challenge in 2019. Ziering also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.

Ziering auditioned to become the new host of The Price Is Right in 2007, but the job went to Drew Carey. He joked to People that he’s now waiting for Carey’s retirement so he can take over. Last year, Deadline reported that Ziering would star in an Israeli reality show called GoalStar.

In addition to his reality TV gigs, Ziering is known for starring in the Sharknado films.

‘American Idol’ is now in its 21st season with Ryan Seacrest as the host

Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman ultimately took on hosting American Idol Season 1. Dunkleman left after the first season, but Seacrest continued as the sole Idol host until Fox ended the series in 2016. Seacrest returned to the hosting gig when Idol was revived on ABC in 2018. He’s been with the singing competition ever since.

Now, American Idol is in its 21st season overall (sixth on ABC). Seacrest joins judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as they search for talent in Nashville, New Orleans, and Las Vegas.

The TV personality recently revealed plans to leave his longtime Live With Kelly and Ryan hosting gig, but he confirmed that he’s not leaving Idol anytime soon. Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight that he’s still happy hosting Idol.

New episodes of American Idol Season 21 air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.