Iconic ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Says Goodbye: ‘This Is My Last Dance’

After performing on Dancing with the Stars for 20 seasons, an iconic pro said goodbye to the ballroom. During the last performance of the show’s winter tour, Mark Ballas announced that he was hanging up his dance shoes. This shocking statement came after a ballroom return and subsequent mirrorball win, five years in the making.

Dancing with the Stars logo | Disney+

Mark Ballas shocked viewers with the news of a ballroom return for season 31

During the cast reveal for the show’s 31st season, fans learned of Ballas’ return to the dance competition series. He previously competed as a pro in 2017 alongside celebrity partner Lindsey Stirling. The duo placed second in the season 25 finale.

Ballas first appeared on the series in season 5, where he partnered with television personality Sabrina Bryan. His first win was in season 6, where he danced with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi.

He scored a second mirrorball trophy during season 8, where he danced with Olympian Shawn Johnson. He came in second during season 14 with Katherine Jenkins, season 19 with Sadie Robertson, season 22 with Paige VanZant, and Stirling in season 25.

Mirrorball number 3 came during season 31 when he partnered with social media celebrity and The D’Amelio Show star Charli D’Amelio. Fans were thrilled by Ballas’ innovative ballroom routines.

Mark Ballas announced his retirement from ballroom dancing

Ballas made the surprise announcement regarding his future at Dancing with the Stars after the final leg of the show’s live tour on March 12. “I’ve done 20 seasons now,” said Ballas, reported E! Entertainment. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans.”

“My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he added. “I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

He announced with D’Amelio by his side on stage. “Charli means the world to me,” he said. “D’Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything.”

However, he teased he may not be done with dancing completely

Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio celebrate their season 31 win on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | ABC/Eric McCandless

At the end of his statement, Mark indicated that while his ballroom journey may have ended, he may not be done dancing. He claimed there might be more fans can look forward to in the future.

“Thank you, guys, for a lifetime of memories,” Mark said. “I appreciate it. I’m not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”

Since leaving Dancing with the Stars, Ballas wed songwriter BC Jean. Together, they formed a band named Alexander Jean. They have been performing professionally since 2015.

Ballas isn’t the only longtime Dancing with the Stars pro to hang up their ballroom shoes at the end of season 31. The longest-tenured female pro, Cheryl Burke, said goodbye to the series after 26 seasons.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. The series returns to Disney+ this fall.